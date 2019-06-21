Home Nation

Bihar Health Minister Prem Kumar orders probe into litchi-link in AES deaths

Bihar Health Minister Prem Kumar said a team of agriculture scientists and horticulture officials will visit the affected areas.

Children showing symptoms of AES being treated in Muzaffarpur.

Children showing symptoms of AES being treated in Muzaffarpur.

By IANS

PATNA: In view of the rising encephalitis deaths in Bihar, state Health Minister Prem Kumar on Friday ordered a probe to investigate if consumption of the litchi fruit is leading to the deaths.



He said that it was widely believed that litchis could be one of the reasons behind the Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) outbreak in Muzaffarpur district where 118 children have died in the last 20 days.

An AES outbreak is normally reported during the litchi harvest season in summer, although till date, it has not been officially verified that the virus is caused by the fruit.

Muzaffarpur is known as the litchi hub of the country.

