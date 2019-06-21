Home Nation

Heatwave toll rises to 101 in Bihar

According to the State Disaster Management Department website, 101 deaths have been recorded till 11 am on Friday.

Published: 21st June 2019 03:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2019 03:09 PM   |  A+A-

Heatwave

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By IANS

PATNA: The death toll from severe heatwave rose to 101 in Bihar, an official data showed on Friday. However, unofficially the heatwave has claimed more than 250 deaths across a dozen districts.

According to the State Disaster Management Department website, 101 deaths have been recorded till 11 a.m. on Friday. Of these, Aurangabad recorded 48 deaths, Gaya 39 and Nawada 14.

Death were also reported from Patna, Begusarai, Arwal, Jamui, Bhojpur, Buxar, Rohtas districts where temperatures hovered above 49 degrees Celsius since last week.

Prohibitory orders have been imposed in the wake of extreme weather conditions under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in Gaya, Begusarai, Darbhanga, Gopalganj, Madhubani and Sitamarhi districts.

ALSO READ: Heatwave claims 66 lives in south Bihar districts

The state Chief Secretary Deepak Kumar told the media here that the government will conduct an enquiry on the intensity of the heatwave between 3-5 p.m. on June 15 which resulted in the highest number of deaths in a day due to heatstroke.

"Chief Minister had directed the concerned departments to find out the reasons behind the sudden escalation in heat wave last week," an official said.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh to the kin of the victims. On Thursday, Nitish Kumar visited the state-run Anugrah Narayan Magadh Medical College and Hospital in Gaya where dozens of heat stroke patients were being treated.

The hospital Superintendent Vijay Krishna said 206 patients were undergoing treatment.

The government has also issued a heat alert and advised people to avoid going out during the day time.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bihar Bihar heatwave Bihar heatwave toll Bihar heatwave deaths
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
New-age Kabuliwalas: Afghan fans light up Southampton
Wonder La staff helping the riders stuck in a thrill ride which stopped midwat due to power cut. (Screengrab)
Amusement park adventure goes awry, four injured at Bengaluru's Wonderla
Gallery
Sri Lanka clinched a sensational 20-run win despite a stunning knock from Stokes | AP
Sri Lanka stun England despite Ben Stokes' heroics
Bengali actress and newly-elected MP Nusrat Jahan got married to her businessman beau Nikhil Jain in the picturesque Turkish town of Bodrum, on 19 June 2019. Check out pictures of the lovely bride on her big day! (Photos | Instagram/ Twitter)
Inside newly-elected MP and Bengali actress Nusrat Jahan's dream wedding in Turkey
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp