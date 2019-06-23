Home Nation

AES drives Bihar villagers out of homes

Reena Devi from Harbanshpur village lost two children to the syndrome. She now clings to her surviving five-year-old like her life depended on it.

Published: 23rd June 2019 07:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2019 07:46 AM   |  A+A-

Reena Devi, who lost two children to AES, with her surviving son.

Reena Devi, who lost two children to AES, with her surviving son. (Photo | EPS)

By Sana Shakil
Express News Service

MUZAFFARPUR: Nearly 17 frightened families have abandoned their homes in Harbanshpur village in Bihar’s Vaishali district after Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) claimed the lives of six children in the village. Other poor families that are unable to migrate have dispatched their children to faraway districts to save them from the clutches of the killer disease.

Most of the villagers are daily-wage workers who have exhausted all their earnings transporting their sick children from their village to Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH) in Muzaffarpur. In many cases, the children did not even make it to the hospital and perished midway. Some of the parents did not have enough money left in hand to even perform the last rites of their beloved children.

ALSO READ: Bihar tops in malnourished kids

While authorities in state-run hospitals in Bihar are stretched beyond their capacity, angry villagers have no option but to vent their ire in the dry fields, wipe their tears and move on in search of greener pastures.

This is the current status of districts in Muzaffarpur and Vaishali in Bihar where the fast-spreading AES is giving parents of minor children sleepless nights.

ALSO READ: Poverty, not lychees, real culprit in Bihar AES outbreak

Reena Devi from Harbanshpur village lost two children to the syndrome. She now clings to her surviving five-year-old like her life depended on it.

Root cause still a mystery

Since the syndrome’s root cause is still not known, precaution and containment are the only steps that can be taken for now, say experts.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
AES Acute Encephalitis Syndrome Bihar Acute Encephalitis Syndrome Bihar AES Bihar
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
New-age Kabuliwalas: Afghan fans light up Southampton
Wonder La staff helping the riders stuck in a thrill ride which stopped midwat due to power cut. (Screengrab)
Amusement park adventure goes awry, four injured at Bengaluru's Wonderla
Gallery
India held their nerve to remain unbeaten at World Cup 2019 | AP
Shami hat-trick helps India survive Afghanistan World Cup scare
Sri Lanka clinched a sensational 20-run win despite a stunning knock from Stokes | AP
Sri Lanka stun England despite Ben Stokes' heroics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp