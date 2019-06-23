'Amethi residents' problems should be redressed in one week': Smriti Irani warns officials

By Express News Service

AMETHI: Union Minister Smriti Irani on Sunday directed district officials to ensure that the problem of any person reaching them from her Lok Sabha constituency Amethi is resolved within a week.

“You all should not only focus on completing paperwork but the real benefits of welfare schemes should also reach the people. The people’s problems should be redressed in one week,” Irani told officials at a meeting in the district collectorate.

“If someone is coming to you with a problem, it means all is not well.”

She also took stock of the government schemes and asked officials to take necessary steps to deal with the problem of stray cattle faced by farmers.

Irani along with Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant had reached her constituency on a two-day visit on Saturday in what is her first planned visit to Amethi after her Lok Sabha victory over Congress chief Rahul Gandhi.

The Union minister had reached the house of BJP worker Surendra Singh, who was shot dead after the Lok Sabha election in Amethi’s Barauliya village and met his family members.

On Saturday, Irani had announced that she would build her own house in Amethi, adding that she has identified a plot in Gauriganj for that.