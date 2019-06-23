Home Nation

Army to go ‘all out’ in Kashmir

After the recent success in eliminating terrorists in the Valley, the Army is planning to bring about changes to its Counter Terrorism strategy in Kashmir. 

Published: 23rd June 2019 08:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2019 08:37 AM   |  A+A-

Indian Army

For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:   After the recent success in eliminating terrorists in the Valley, the Army is planning to bring about changes to its Counter Terrorism strategy in Kashmir. “We are working to rearrange the tactics of active engagement and dominance on ground. The aim is to reduce the stop-over time of the terrorists on the move, which at present is of 4-5 hours. They will either be forced to move out and commit mistakes or compelled to lie low,” said a senior Army officer. 

Army has planned the tweak based on the analysis of the way Operation ‘All Out’ has led to the elimination of a large number of terrorists including the commanders. “We have been able to reduce the average active life of a terrorist to six months because of the pinpointed information about their movement. We have also been able to generally map the areas which have a majority of terrorists,” shared an officer.

ALSO READ| Troops fully prepared for emerging security challenges: Army Chief Bipin Rawat

A total of 318 terrorists were killed in 2018 and 232 militants killed in 2010. Terrorism has got concentrated in the South Kashmir and out of the 50 youth picking weapons against the security forces till now most are from the four districts viz.

Pulwama, Shopian, Kulgam, and Anantnag. The maximum of 14 have come from Pulwama alone. Also, the second highest is from Shopian and Kulgam with 9 each. 8 joined from Anantnag.  “Out of the total of 280 active terrorists from Kashmir 60 to 70 are from Pulwama and Shopian,” said the officer.

Eye on Yatra

Amarnath Yatra is to begin in the first week of July for which Army is busy making security arrangements. “We have plans ready to hold the advantage point and the heights on the way to the holy cave. Two to four battalions will be put into operations,” said the senior officer. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Amarnath Yatra Indian Army Army Jammu and Kashmir Operation All Out Kashmir military cleansing
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
New-age Kabuliwalas: Afghan fans light up Southampton
Wonder La staff helping the riders stuck in a thrill ride which stopped midwat due to power cut. (Screengrab)
Amusement park adventure goes awry, four injured at Bengaluru's Wonderla
Gallery
India held their nerve to remain unbeaten at World Cup 2019 | AP
Shami hat-trick helps India survive Afghanistan World Cup scare
Sri Lanka clinched a sensational 20-run win despite a stunning knock from Stokes | AP
Sri Lanka stun England despite Ben Stokes' heroics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp