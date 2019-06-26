Home Nation

BSP workers protest against 'dynastic' politics by Mayawati

According to the workers, by inducting her brother and nephew as the second in command within the party, the BSP president has limited the party to dynastic politics.

Published: 26th June 2019 05:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2019 05:25 PM   |  A+A-

BSP chief Mayawati

BSP chief Mayawati (Photo | PTI)

By UNI

LUCKNOW: Two days after Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati named her brother Anand Kumar the vice-president and nephew Akash as national coordinator of the party, BSP workers on Wednesday protested against the move what they termed ''dynastic'' politics in Lucknow.

Gathering outside the BSP's state headquarters at 12, Mall Avenue here, the party workers carried out a protest while carrying Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar's pictures and placards which carried slogans like 'BSP zindabad, pariwarvaad (dynastic politics) murdabad.

ALSO READ | Mayawati appoints brother, nephew to top BSP posts

' According to the workers, by inducting her brother and nephew as the second in command within the party, the BSP president has limited the party to dynastic politics which has led to much disappointment among the party workers.

Further, the workers asserted that the BSP was founded upon democratic values with an aim to establish an equal society.

Mr Kanshiram steered the party ahead with a 'Bahujan ideology' and did not give the top posts to any of his family members in the party.

The workers said that post-2009, Ms Mayawati took arbitrary decisions of dynastic politics, adding that if the BSP chief does not retract her decision, such protests will be carried out in other parts of the state as well.

