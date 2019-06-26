UP SC/ST Commission seeks report from Bulandshahr SSP over death of two Dalit women

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Taking suo motu cognizance of the Bulandshahr road rage incident, the Uttar Pradesh SC /ST Commission has sought a report from the district administration and the district police chief.

In a shocking incident, two elderly women were crushed to death by a youth who ran his speeding car over them injuring two other family members during a failed attempt to molest a 22-year-old girl at Naya Gaon locality under Bulandshahr Dehat police station area late on Monday night. An FIR was lodged and accused Nakul Thakur, 30, was arrested by the district police.

READ MORE: UP: Bulandshahr youth runs car over family, mows down two, injures 2

The SC/ST Commission took notice of the incident as the victims were Dalit. The panel's chairman Brij Lal wrote a letter to Bulandshahr SSP N Kolanchi seeking an immediate and thorough probe into the matter. He also sought prompt action against the accused.

According to police, a case was registered against four persons including the main accused Nakul Thakur who was arrested. However, the victims' family placed the bodies on a highway and blocked traffic on Tuesday, demanding immediate arrest of all accused.

It was on Tuesday morning that stringent sections like 307 (attempt to murder), 302 (murder), 354(assault on woman with intent to outrage her modesty) 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and relevant sections of SC/ST Act were included in the FIR.

According to a release issued by the commission, the chairman took suo motu cognizance of media reports over the "attempt to allegedly abduct" a scheduled caste girl by Nakul Thakur and "crushing the mother and aunt of the girl in retaliation when opposed".

While the commission asked the official concerned to arrange financial help to the victim family, it also sought an action taken report from district police administration till July 1.