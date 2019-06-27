Home Nation

G20 Summit: Harsh Vardhan to address Joint session of Health, Finance Ministers 

India will be stressing on the significance for generating domestic resources, while using external aid strategically towards achieving Universal Health Coverage. 

Published: 27th June 2019 03:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2019 03:47 PM   |  A+A-

Harshan Vardhan

Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Harsh Vardhan (File Photo | EPS)

By UNI

NEW DELHI: Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Harsh Vardhan left for Japan on Thursday to attend the G20 Summit meeting at Osaka, where India will reiterate and endorse the importance of Universal Health Coverage financing in developing countries.

India will also be stressing on the significance for generating domestic resources, while using external aid strategically towards achieving UHC.

''Leaving for G20 Summit in Osaka, Japan. Looking forward to addressing the joint session of Health & Finance Ministers- an opportunity to highlight India's advances towards meeting UHC goals,'' the Minister tweeted before leaving for Japan.

He will also address the Joint Session of Health and Finance Ministers on June 28.

Japan is hosting the first ever joint session of Health and Finance Ministers in the G20 Summit on Friday.

Dr Vardhan will highlight the complementary relationship between Finance and Health Ministries which is critical to strengthening the health-finance governance and for mobilizing sustainable resources for health.

In view of the major initiative to fulfill the vision of UHC, Dr Vardhan will also highlight the Ayushman Bharat programme which provides for holistic and integrated health care and is the principal vehicle for achieving UHC.

ALSO READ | Narendra Modi meets Shinzo Abe ahead of G20 Summit

The AB-Health and Wellness Centres provide essential primary and community health services such as maternal, neonatal and child health services including immunization and nutrition, thus fostering human capital development during children's critical early years.

These Centres also provide services to prevent and manage common NCDs and major communicable diseases.

The other component, AB- Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojna provides free and cashless care to about 500 million poor and deprived people for secondary and tertiary hospitalization care.

Japan is a steadfast champion of UHC, and a leader in financing the fight against malaria and other communicable diseases.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Harsh Vardhan G20 Summit Universal Health Coverage
Water Crisis
Leonardo DiCaprio posts about Chennai water crisis.
Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram post draws global attention to Chennai water crisis
For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)
Water woes: Karnataka looks at five-year freeze on constructing apartments in Bengaluru
For representational purposes
Telangana has fourth highest number of water-stressed districts
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Google Pixel 3a review. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO | Can Google Pixel 3a be the new OnePlus?
The Google Pixel 3a camera review
OH MY GIZMO | Google Pixel 3a: Worth buying just for the cameras?
Gallery
India are all but assured of a spot in the World Cup semi-finals. | AP
India end West Indies World Cup hopes after 125-run demolition
Pakistan are still in with a shot at making the semis | AP
Babar Azam's unbeaten century keeps Pakistan semi-final hopes alive
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp