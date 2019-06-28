Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh increase tribal education expenditure as Odisha shows decline

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The state of Jharkhand saw an amount of Rs 36 lakh being spent in 2018-19 for the scheme of strengthening education among scheduled tribe girls in the low literacy districts - an increase from ‘nil’ from the years of 2016-17 and 2017-18.

The state of Chhattisgarh saw Rs 64 lakh being spent for this purpose during 2018-19. In 2016-17, around Rs 39 lakh was spent during 2016-17 and Rs 37 lakh during 2017-18.

The state of Odisha saw a decline in funds being spent at Rs 10 crore as compared to Rs 11 crore during 2017-18 and Rs 19.29 during 2016-17. The figures were given in response to a question asked at the Rajya Sabha on the work done by the government for the tribals in Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Odisha.

Under the scheme of mechanism for the marketing of minor forest produce (MFP) through minimum support price (MSP) and development of value chain for MFP, the funds released for Jharkhand and Odisha showed ‘nil’ for all three years. For the state of Chhattisgarh, around Rs 1.97 crore was released under this scheme.

For the scheme of post-matric scholarship for ST students, Chhattisgarh spent more in the last year as compared to 2016-17 and 2017-18. In 2016-17, Chhattisgarh disbursed Rs 26 crore and Rs 38 crore and Rs 46 crore during the successive years of 2017-18 and 2018-19.

According to Census 2011, there are 564 sub-districts i.e. blocks/taluka/tehsil having more than 50 per cent ST population and at least 20,000 tribals.