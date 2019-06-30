BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya, who hit Indore civic officer with cricket bat, walks out of jail

By PTI

INDORE: BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya, who was arrested four days ago for assaulting a civic official here in Madhya Pradesh with a cricket bat, was released from a local jail on Sunday morning.

He was released after his bail order from a court in Bhopal reached Indore. After coming out of the jail the MP was garlanded by his supporters where he refused to have any regret for his actions while talking to the media.

The Bhopal-based court of additional sessions judge Suresh Singh on Saturday granted bail to the MLA, who is the son of BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, in the case of assault and in an earlier case where he was accused of staging an illegal protest.

He was asked to furnish a personal bail bond of Rs 50,000 in the case of assault and of Rs 20,000 in the other case.

He was arrested for thrashing a Municipal Corporation officer with a cricket bat on June 26.

Akash Vijayvargiya (34), a first-time MLA who represents Indore-3 Assembly segment, was caught on TV cameras assaulting municipal officer Dhirendra Singh Bais with a cricket bat last Wednesday while opposing demolition of a dilapidated house.

A magistrate's court here had sent him in judicial custody till July 11 after his arrest, denying him bail.