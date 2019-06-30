Home Nation

BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya, who hit Indore civic officer with cricket bat, walks out of jail

After coming out of the jail the MP was garlanded by his supporters where he refused to have any regret for his actions while talking to the media.

Published: 30th June 2019 11:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2019 11:27 AM   |  A+A-

Akash Vijayvargiya

BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya coming out of the jail. (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

INDORE: BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya, who was arrested four days ago for assaulting a civic official here in Madhya Pradesh with a cricket bat, was released from a local jail on Sunday morning.

He was released after his bail order from a court in Bhopal reached Indore. After coming out of the jail the MP was garlanded by his supporters where he refused to have any regret for his actions while talking to the media.

The Bhopal-based court of additional sessions judge Suresh Singh on Saturday granted bail to the MLA, who is the son of BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, in the case of assault and in an earlier case where he was accused of staging an illegal protest.

He was asked to furnish a personal bail bond of Rs 50,000 in the case of assault and of Rs 20,000 in the other case.

Akash Vijayvargiya (34), a first-time MLA who represents Indore-3 Assembly segment, was caught on TV cameras assaulting municipal officer Dhirendra Singh Bais with a cricket bat last Wednesday while opposing demolition of a dilapidated house.

A magistrate's court here had sent him in judicial custody till July 11 after his arrest, denying him bail.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Akash Vijayvargiya Municipal Official Assault Kailash Vijayvargiya
Water Crisis
Leonardo DiCaprio posts about Chennai water crisis.
Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram post draws global attention to Chennai water crisis
For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)
Water woes: Karnataka looks at five-year freeze on constructing apartments in Bengaluru
For representational purposes
Telangana has fourth highest number of water-stressed districts
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian skipper Virat Kohli revealing India's away jersey (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: Unbeaten India eye semi-final berth in orange jersey
IAF lauds pilot of Jaguar jet for averting tragedy
Gallery
Tens of thousands of people turned out for gay pride celebrations around the world on Saturday, including a boisterous party in Mexico and the first pride march in North Macedonia’s capital. (Photo | AP)
Mexico Pride March 2019: Rainbows galore as thousands celebrate sexual diversity
It was an important win that increases Pakistan's chances of making it to the semis | AP
After Afghanistan thriller, Pakistan keep semi hopes alive
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp