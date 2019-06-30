Video shows assaulter BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya's 'supporter' firing in air; Congress seeks probe

By PTI

INDORE: The Congress has demanded registration of a criminal case in connection with a video which purportedly showed a suspected supporter of BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya, who was released on bail in an assault case on Sunday, indulging in the celebratory firing.

The BJP, however, said there neither the party nor any of its worker was linked to the incident, the video of which went viral on social media.

In the video, several people were seen celebrating and dancing to the beats of drums in front of Vijayvargiya's office, located in a commercial building on AB Road adjoining the city BJP unit's office.

During the celebration, a person was seen firing in the air five times from his gun. A police official, however, said it looked to be an "old video" and not shot on Sunday.

Madhya Pradesh: Celebratory firing outside BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya's office in Indore after he got bail in an assault case. (29-06) pic.twitter.com/d1j2d03hLY — ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2019

Congress spokesman Neelabh Shukla demanded that the police file a criminal case against those involved in celebratory firing in front of the BJP MLA's office.

"Firing at a public place, where a crowd has gathered, is a crime. We demand that the police file an FIR and arrest the person concerned," he said.

The BJP, however, distanced itself from the incident.

"There is no link between the BJP or any of its worker with the case of firing in front of Vijayvargiya's office," party's city unit media in-charge Devkinandan Tiwari said.

Meanwhile, Sanyogitaganj police station in-charge Subodh Shrotiya said, "This video of celebratory firing was not shot on Sunday. It looks to be an old video, though we are aware of it".

Akash Vijayvargiya, 34, a first-time MLA and son of BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, was arrested last Wednesday after being caught on TV cameras assaulting a civic official with a cricket bat while opposing the demolition of a dilapidated house in the city.

The legislator was granted bail by a special court in Bhopal on Saturday following which he was released from a jail here on Sunday morning.