Home Nation

Video shows assaulter BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya's 'supporter' firing in air; Congress seeks probe

Congress spokesman Neelabh Shukla demanded that the police file a criminal case against those involved in celebratory firing in front of the BJP MLA's office.

Published: 30th June 2019 03:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2019 03:17 PM   |  A+A-

Akash Vijayvargiya

BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya coming out of the jail. (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

INDORE: The Congress has demanded registration of a criminal case in connection with a video which purportedly showed a suspected supporter of BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya, who was released on bail in an assault case on Sunday, indulging in the celebratory firing.

The BJP, however, said there neither the party nor any of its worker was linked to the incident, the video of which went viral on social media.

In the video, several people were seen celebrating and dancing to the beats of drums in front of Vijayvargiya's office, located in a commercial building on AB Road adjoining the city BJP unit's office.

During the celebration, a person was seen firing in the air five times from his gun. A police official, however, said it looked to be an "old video" and not shot on Sunday.

Congress spokesman Neelabh Shukla demanded that the police file a criminal case against those involved in celebratory firing in front of the BJP MLA's office.

"Firing at a public place, where a crowd has gathered, is a crime. We demand that the police file an FIR and arrest the person concerned," he said.

The BJP, however, distanced itself from the incident. 

"There is no link between the BJP or any of its worker with the case of firing in front of Vijayvargiya's office," party's city unit media in-charge Devkinandan Tiwari said.

Meanwhile, Sanyogitaganj police station in-charge Subodh Shrotiya said, "This video of celebratory firing was not shot on Sunday. It looks to be an old video, though we are aware of it".

Akash Vijayvargiya, 34, a first-time MLA and son of BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, was arrested last Wednesday after being caught on TV cameras assaulting a civic official with a cricket bat while opposing the demolition of a dilapidated house in the city.

The legislator was granted bail by a special court in Bhopal on Saturday following which he was released from a jail here on Sunday morning.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Akash Vijayvargiya celebratory firing
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose. (File |EPS)
Chennai Pride March 2019: Colours galore as city embraces diversity
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM
Gallery
India lost but the World Cup won as three semi spots still remain empty | AP
England keep semi-final hopes alive after inflicting India's first World Cup 2019 loss
Eight government servants, working in different departments across Bengaluru, were recognised for their unflinching commitment to creating a better city with their actions. They were honoured at the ‘Seva Samman’ awards, an initiative of The New Sunday Express, on 29 June 2019. Click to know more about these unsung heroes!
Meet the 8 unsung heroes who are creating a better Bengaluru!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp