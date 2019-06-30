Dholpur police wrongfully taking credit for Chambal dacoit Jagan Gurjar's surrender: Gurjar community people

By Express News Service

After the surrender of Chambal dacoit Jagan Gurjar, Dholpur police's role has come under suspicion. Police have prepared a report saying that Gurjar surrendered in the jungle.

Following the arrest, Dholpur's SP Ajay Singh has sent the names of 20 policemen and officers to IG Bharatpur for the gallantry award. But the Gurjar community raised questions on the authenticity of the report. They have alleged that Police has created a false story of his surrender to get the award and have written to the DGP making him aware of the facts.

There are over 100 cases registered against him for robbery, kidnapping and looting in three states. He was hiding in the dungeons of Chambal. Jagan was recently in the news after assaulting and making two women walk naked in a village of Dhaulpur district on June 12th.

A video of the same had gone viral online. Since then, the police was searching for Jagan, and there were also encounters between the two parties. The police had also announced a prize money of Rs 40,000 on Jagan. Fearing an encounter Jagan surrendered on 28th June.

However, the Gurjar community claim that many people like Paramal Singh Gurjar, CO Bharatpur Rural, Advocate Atar Singh, social worker Ramnivas Gurjar, Sub Inspector Bisambar Singh have played a crucial role in Jagan's surrender.

The villagers were are angry over the fact that the local police took the credit and did not mention any of above-mentioned people's involvement in the case. They have mentioned that they spent 2 nights in the dungeons of Chambal to make Jagan surrender. But nothing has been said about their role in the police's report.

Advocate Atar Singh said, "We went to dholpur to make Jagan surrender risking our own life. We spent days and nights in Chambal. Kept Police informed of every activity. And Jagan surrendered in front of us in his own house."

The eyewitnesses are raising questions on police's theories. They say that surrender happened in Jagan's Bhavutipura village while the police wrote Mughalpura jungle, this surrender happened in police station area of Basai Dang while the police said that the surrender was done in the Bari Sadar police station area and the police said 9 teams were present, while in reality, only three cars, including SP and 15 police personnel were present when Jagan surrendered.

Former MLA Bhairon Singh Gurjar said that my team made Jagan surrender peacefully from his house, but the police created a false story to take credit so that they can get an award.