Home Nation

Lynchings of Muslims, Dalits linked to Sangh Parivar: Asaduddin Owaisi

The statement from Owaisi comes a day after one Muslim boy was thrashed by unidentified men for not chanting 'Jai Shri Ram'.

Published: 30th June 2019 05:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2019 05:18 PM   |  A+A-

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (Photo | Asaduddin Owaisi, Facebook)

By ANI

HYDERABAD: President of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday said the lynching of people across the country for not chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' and 'Vande Mataram' is being carried out allegedly by the organisations, which are linked to the Sangh Parivar.

READ| Congress replica of BJP: Asaduddin Owaisi on Pehlu Khan case

"People are being beaten up if they do not say 'Jai Shri Ram' and 'Vande Mataram.' These incidents are not going to stop. Only Muslims and Dalits are being targeted. There are organisations behind such incidents and all of them are linked to the Sangh Parivar," he said while speaking to media persons.

The statement from Owaisi comes a day after one Muslim boy was thrashed by unidentified men for not chanting 'Jai Shri Ram'. Police had said that the incident occurred when Mohammad Taj, a resident of Barra, was returning home after offering 'namaz' at a mosque in Kidwai Nagar, Kanpur.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
lynchings mob lynchings Asaduddin Owaisi Sangh Parivar Jai Shri Ram
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose. (File |EPS)
Chennai Pride March 2019: Colours galore as city embraces diversity
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM
Gallery
India lost but the World Cup won as three semi spots still remain empty | AP
England keep semi-final hopes alive after inflicting India's first World Cup 2019 loss
Eight government servants, working in different departments across Bengaluru, were recognised for their unflinching commitment to creating a better city with their actions. They were honoured at the ‘Seva Samman’ awards, an initiative of The New Sunday Express, on 29 June 2019. Click to know more about these unsung heroes!
Meet the 8 unsung heroes who are creating a better Bengaluru!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp