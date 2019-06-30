Home Nation

WATCH | Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel tears up while passing state Congress chief post

In his speech, Baghel thanked all party leaders who worked with him over the past five years and remembered their contribution to the party in Chhattisgarh.

Published: 30th June 2019 12:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2019 12:46 PM   |  A+A-

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel. (File | PTI)

By ANI

RAIPUR: Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel's eyes were filled with tears while speaking at the event organised for passing the post of President of Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee (CPCC) to Mohan Markam.

Congress leader PL Punia and newly appointed CPCC president Markam were also present at the event held on Saturday.

In his speech, Baghel thanked all party leaders who worked with him over the past five years and remembered their contribution to the party in Chhattisgarh.

"I was appointed to the post by Rahul Gandhiji after we lost the elections in 2013. 2014 Lok Sabha elections were near. We were worried about the party's prospects in the state after the 2014 elections. The fight we party leaders started after June 2014 continued till the time we came to power in Chhattisgarh," Baghel said.

He praised the newly appointed CPCC President by saying Markam was a "hardworking and simple man".

Earlier, Markam was appointed the president of CPCC through an All India Congress Committee (AICC) release signed by party general secretary KC Venugopal on June 28.

He replaced Baghel who had been the CPCC president since 2014 and was asked to continue in the post till his replacement was announced after he became the Chief Minister in December last year. (ANI)

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bhupesh Baghel President of Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee Mohan Markam Chhattisgarh CM
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose. (File |EPS)
Chennai Pride March 2019: Colours galore as city embraces diversity
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM
Gallery
India lost but the World Cup won as three semi spots still remain empty | AP
England keep semi-final hopes alive after inflicting India's first World Cup 2019 loss
Eight government servants, working in different departments across Bengaluru, were recognised for their unflinching commitment to creating a better city with their actions. They were honoured at the ‘Seva Samman’ awards, an initiative of The New Sunday Express, on 29 June 2019. Click to know more about these unsung heroes!
Meet the 8 unsung heroes who are creating a better Bengaluru!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp