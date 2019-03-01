Home Nation

Border standoff: IAF shows AMRAAM missile remains, says Pak F-16s targeted Indian military installations

Major General Surinder Singh Mahal also refuted the lies of DG ISPR who had said on Wednesday that they did not target any military installation.

Published: 01st March 2019 12:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2019 12:43 AM   |  A+A-

Indian Air Force officials show sections of an exploded Amraam missile said to be fired by Pakistan Air Force F-16s at an IAF, Army and Navy joint press conference at South Block in New Delhi on Thursday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The IAF on Thursday produced evidence to confirm its claim of Pakistan Air Force using American-made F-16 aircraft to violate the Indian air space along the Line of Control (LoC).

Air Vice-Marshal RGK Kapoor said that PAF on Wednesday had used AMRAAM missiles mounted on its F-16s to target Indian military installations in Jammu and Kashmir.

Denying India’s claim of shooting down an F-16 aircraft, Pakistan's Director General (DG) Inter-Services Public Relation (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor had said on Wednesday that his country didn't even use any such fighter jet in the entire operation.

Three F16s had violated the Indian Airspace and entered in Nowshera sector, Jammu and Kashmir at about 10:30 am on Wednesday morning.

IAF's Combat Patrols had chased and shot down one F16, the debris of which fall inside Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoK).

Speaking during a joint press conference by the top brass of the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force on the Defence Ministry lawns, the forces presented the pieces of the AMRAAM missiles which are mounted only on the F-16 fighter jets.

Major General Surinder Singh Mahal refuted the lies of DG ISPR who had said on Wednesday that they did not target any military installation.

General Mahal said, “PAF Fighters targetted Brigade Head Quarter, Unit Head Quarter and Logistics Base.”

Speaking on the release of Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman on Friday, Air Vice-Marshal RGK Kapoor, Assistant Chief of Air Staff said that the IAF was very happy that the fighter pilot is returning home but dismissed suggestions that it was a goodwill gesture. He insisted that the development was in line with the Geneva Conventions.

The three officers also assured the country that the forces were in a high state of readiness to respond to any provocation by Pakistan.

“We continue to maintain strict vigil along the Line of Control and the IB (International Border) sector,” Major General Surinder Mahal told reporters.

“Our ground-based air defence weapon systems have been put on alert all along the Line of Control and some parts of the IB.”

“Mechanised formations too have been placed on standby. I wish to assure the nation that we are fully prepared and in a heightened state of readiness to respond to any provocation by Pakistan,” he said.

Navy’s Rear Admiral DS Gujral said, “I can assure of a resolute, swift and strong response when needed. We stand as one with the Army and Air Force to ensure the safety and security of the nation and our citizens”.

