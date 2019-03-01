PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti condemns Centre's ban on Jamaat-e-Islami Jammu and Kashmir

Home Nation

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti (File | PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: PDP president Mehbooba Mufti Friday condemned the Centre's decision to ban the Jamaat-e-Islami Jammu and Kashmir, saying it was another example of "muscular approach" of the central government to deal with a political issue of the state.

"Democracy is a battle of ideas, crackdown followed by banning of Jammat Islami (JK) is condemnable, another example of high handedness and muscular approach of GOI to deal with political issue of J&k," the former chief minister said in a tweet.

The Centre Thursday banned the Jamaat-e-Islami Jammu and Kashmir for five years under anti-terror law on grounds that it was "in close touch" with militant outfits and is expected to "escalate secessionist movement" in the state.

A notification, banning the group under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, was issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs after a high-level meeting on security, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

