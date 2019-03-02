Home Nation

Rajasthan family names newborn after Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman

'My daughter-in-law delivered baby boy last evening and we named him Abhinandan in honour of the IAF pilot,' said the grandfather.

Published: 02nd March 2019 02:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2019 02:10 PM   |  A+A-

Missing pilot Wg Cdr Abhinandan

Wing Commander Abhinandan.

By PTI

JAIPUR: A baby born on Friday evening, when IAF pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman was about to be released by Pakistan, was named after him by a family in Rajasthan's Alwar district.

"My daughter-in-law delivered baby boy last evening and we named him Abhinandan in honour of the IAF pilot. We are proud of the pilot and therefore we named him (the baby) Abhinandan," Janesh Bhutani, grandfather of the chid, told reporters.

He said all family members, including his daughter-in-law, were watching the news channel to keep up with the developments happening related with the wing commander and it was when the daughter-in-law went into labour.

"By naming my son as Abhinandan, we will keep him reminding about the valour of the pilot and I would like him to become a brave soldier like him when he grows up," Sapna Devi, mother of the newborn, said.

The family lives in Kishangarh bas in Alwar. Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman was captured by Pakistan after his MiG-21 Bison fighter plane crashed on the other side of LoC while on a mission on Wednesday.

He returned India late on Friday evening. He has been hailed as a hero for his grit and courage in Pakistani custody.

TAGS
Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman Rajasthan Abhinandan Varthaman

