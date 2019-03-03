Home Nation

Amit Shah a nasty proponent of divisive politics: TMC MP Derek O'Brien

Those who had cowered down during the Independence movement are giving sermons on patriotism, O' Brien stated.

Published: 03rd March 2019 11:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2019 11:24 AM   |  A+A-

Derek O’Brien | Facebook

By PTI

KOLKATA: Hitting out at BJP president Amit Shah for his criticism of opposition parties which questioned airstrikes in Pakistan, the TMC Sunday said the saffron party leader should refrain from "lecturing others" on patriotism as he was a "proponent of divisive and hatred politics".

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) should stop taking credit for the airstrike as the armed forces belong to India, not to Prime Minister Narendra Modi or Shah, Trinamool Congress (TMC) national spokesperson Derek O'Brien said.

"Amit Shah and the BJP are the nastiest proponents of divisive and hatred politics. We will not listen to his lectures on patriotism. Our armed forces belong to India, not to Modi-Shah's BJP," Brien, who is also a TMC parliamentary party leader in Rajya Sabha, said.

READ| Opposition playing cheap politics by questioning armed forces: BJP chief Amit Shah

hose who had cowered down during the Independence movement are giving sermons on patriotism, O' Brien stated.

"Khaki-chaddi wearing men who were hiding under desks during the entire Independence movement are now handing out certificates of patriotism. Thanks. But no thanks," he said in an apparent reference to the RSS, the ideological parent of the saffron party.Shah on Saturday said the ones who did not have the courage to give a befitting response to terrorists and avenge the killing of soldiers, when in power, were raising doubts on the recent airstrike for "cheap politics" and their statements have made Pakistan happy.

"The armed forces have said in a press conference that they have conducted an airstrike and eliminated scores of terrorists.

Can anyone have doubts about it? You should desist from such cheap politics," Shah said addressing the BJP's 'Vijay Sankalp' motorbike rally in Madhya Pradesh.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday demanded evidence of the pre-emptive strike on Jaish-e- Mohammed training camps in Pakistan by the Indian Air Force. She also said that the opposition parties wanted to know the details of the operation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Derek O'Brien  Amit Shah India Pakistan standoff

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hamza bin Laden, the son of the late Al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden. (Photo | AFP)
US offers $1 million reward for Osama bin Laden's son
Swedish teen climate activist leads rally in Germany
Gallery
Here is a selection of some of the best pictures clicked by New Indian Express photographers. IN PHOTO | A view of Lord Shiva's installation at Lord Trikoteswara Swamy temple on the eve of Maha Shiva Ratri festival at Kotappakonda in Guntur, Andhra Prades
The week in pics: From wildfires to Maha Shivaratri preparations
Mesut Ozil showed Arsenal coach Unai Emery just what he has to offer, scoring one goal and setting up another to help spark a 5-1 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Wednesday. (Photo | Twitter/Arsenal FC)
Mesut Ozil inspires Arsenal to hammer Bournemouth 5-1 in Premier League
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp