Bulandshahr violence: Chargesheet against 5 for cop’s murder, 38 for violence submitted in court

On December 3, police inspector Subodh Kumar was killed in the violence which took place after carcasses of 25 cattle were found in the forests close to a police station.

Published: 03rd March 2019 06:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2019 09:30 PM   |  A+A-

Police officers pay tribute to Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh, who was killed in the Bulandshahr mob violence, at Etah. | (File | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Three months after violence that rocked western UP district of Bualandshahr over alleged cow slaughter and subsequent mob frenzy claiming two lives incluing Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh and a civilian, the district police filed the chargesheet against 38 persons, including Bajrang Dal local convenor Yogesh Raj and BJP youth wing leader Shikhar Agarwal, for violence in the court of chief judicial magistrate Arvind Pandey. While five persons were charged with the murder of the inspector Singh.

According to Additional director general, Meerut zone, Prashant Kumar, total 38 persons were chargesheeted for their role in December 3 violence following recovery of caracasses of over a dozen cows from a field in Mahaw village under Chingrawati police station area in the district.

Five were booked for murder while the remaining, including Yogesh Raj and Shikhar Agarwal, have been chargesheeted for arson and violence and rioting, said the ADG.

In fact, a Special Investigation Team  (SIT) was set up after the incident which had submitted a 3400 page case diary and  103—page chargesheet against  5 charged with murder of inspector Subodh Kumar
Singh.

Following the gruesome incident, an FIR was lodged against 27 named persons and around 80 unidentified people at the Syana police station for the violence. While Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh was killed by the bullet shots of his own service revolver snatched from him by the trouble makers, Sumit Kumar, a 20-year-old protester, was also killed by the same weapon as the inspector had fired in air to save his life from the rampaging crowd.

The Syana violence had hit national headlines with a massive hunt launched for Yogesh Raj and Shikhar Agarwal who were on the run. Police, too, had come under scanner for not being able to arrest the
two, who were continuously releasing videos claiming innocence on the social media. Exactly a month after the violence, Yogesh was arrested on January 3 while Agarwal was nabbed from Hapur on January 10.

Notably, police had arrested another prime accused Kalua in the case who had admitted to have attacked the inspector with an axe inflicting around a dozen wounds on his head and other body parts during the unrest. On December 27, police had rounded up the Prashant Natt, who allegedly pulled the trigger at the inspector leaving him dead after the alleged axe attack by Kalua.

Bulandshahr superintendent of police (city) Atul Kumar Srivastava said that in all 39 persons were in jail. The five chargesheeted for murder of the inspector included Prashant Natt, Johnny, David, Lokender and Rahul.

 

