Ex-IAS officer Shah Faesal recommends Nobel Peace Prize for Imran Khan, draws flak

The ex-IAS officer Shah Faesal wrote on Facebook that Imran Khan deserves the Nobel Peace Prize for saving South Asia from a Nuclear catastrophe.

Published: 03rd March 2019 02:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2019 04:28 PM   |  A+A-

Shah Faesal, Imran Khan

Shah Faesal says Imran Khan deserves Nobel Peace Prize. (Photo | Twitter)

By Online Desk

As the petition to nominate Pakistan PM Imran Khan became viral, a recent post by former Indian Civil Service officer Shah Faesal praising Imran Khan's conduct during the India-Pakistan standoff has drawn flak on social media.

A resolution was submitted in the Pakistan Parliament on Saturday to endorse Prime Minister Imran Khan for the prestigious Nobel Peace Prize. Information minister Fawad Chaudhry submitted the resolution in the secretariat of the National Assembly, the lower house.

The resolution stated that Imran's decision to release Indian Air Force pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman has de-escalated hostilities between Pakistan and India, which made the Pakistan PM Nobel-worthy.

ALSO READ: 'Nobel' Imran: K(h)an he be awarded? No peace yet on Twitter!

Amidst the chaos on social media about the ongoing crisis, ex-IAS officer Shah Faesal's post has been received in a bad light by the netizens. The 35-year-old wrote on Facebook that Imran Khan deserves the Nobel Peace Prize for saving South Asia from a Nuclear catastrophe. 

"His (Imran Khan) conduct during this entire India-Pak crisis has been exemplary and he has raised the bar for leadership in the region. A Nobel Peace Prize will encourage him to continue with his peace mission and help other nations in the neighbourhood," the post read.

He also tweeted that a Nobel Peace Prize to Imran Khan could drastically change the way Pakistan operates in the South Asia region. 

The ex-officer even defended his stance in an interview with journalist Barkha Dutt.  
 
A lot of people opposed his views and took to the social media platforms to criticise him. Here are some of the reactions.

The petition nominating Imran Khan for the Nobel Prize has been signed by over 2 lakh people online.

The relationship between India and Pakistan has been very rocky post the deadly Pulwama attack that claimed the lives of 40 CRPF jawans. 

Imran khan Nobel Peace Prize Imran Khan for Nobel Peace Prize Pulwama Terror Attack Abhinandan shah faesal

