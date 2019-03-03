Home Nation

Kumbh Mela: UP police joins hands with actors, creates safety bulletins for social media

UP Police set up newsrooms to upload news bulletins on social media and also to interview foreign nationals and dignitaries.

Published: 03rd March 2019 03:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2019 04:02 PM   |  A+A-

Sadhus take dip in the water of the holy Sangam- the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna and Saraswati river during the auspicious bathing day of Makar Sankranti at the Kumbh Mela in Allahabad on January 15, 2019. (EPS/ Pushkar V)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: News bulletins prepared by Uttar Pradesh Police on daily activities at the Kumbh Mela, one of the largest religious gatherings in the world, have become a big hit, with Bollywood celebrities such as Sanjay Mishra and Prakash Jha hosting shows.

Available on YouTube, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter, the bilingual 'Suraksha Bulletin' is shot by media students and professionals.

"This is the first attempt of its kind by any government organisation anywhere in the world to produce anchor-based news bulletins. For this, the police department has prepared capsules, providing information on everyday's development in the Kumbh Nagri," DGP O P Singh told PTI.

The capsules have been very successful in providing information to visitors at the Mela, the DGP said, adding, "We are also contemplating to replicate this arrangement in the entire state." A studio has been set up in the SSP office with standard background and lighting.

The newsroom has several celebrity anchors such as filmmaker Prakash Jha, actor Sanjay Mishra, an Italian National Geographic producer Raz.

ALSO READ | Sanitation workers set Guinness record at Kumbh in Prayagraj

Superintendent of Police (Media) Rahul Srivastava, who is overseeing this arrangement, said several senior officers, foreign nationals, dignitaries were interviewed in the newsroom and the bulletins were uploaded on the social media and also shared with media centre of the Mela administration.

Srivastava said the bulletins helped the department in "alerting people and avoiding chaos".

The DGP said the UP police has won laurels in the past for effective police-citizen communication and grievance redressal through social media.

"The TwitterSeva of UP police is a case study of sorts when it comes to changing the paradigm of interaction between police and citizens," he said.

For Kumbh Mela, police devised an effective communication strategy which was "unique" and a robust social media cell was set up, the DGP said.

A website of the Kumbh Mela police was created with details of police and traffic arrangements, relevant maps, necessary information and even geo locations of police stations to assist the pilgrims.

Srivastava said a Kumbh Mela police cell started in December and the team was trained in the basics of social media.

ALSO READ |  IIT-Madras develops algorithm to control dense crowds at Kumbh-like gatherings

"Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram, WhatsApp accounts of Kumbh Mela police were created and verified, where people gave their suggestions and complaints," he said.

The police officer said animated characters, performed by Bollywood actors were used to convey safety messages.

The videos have gone viral on social media.

The Kumbh Mela this year is spread over an area of 3,200 hectare as compared to 1,600 hectare area in the previous mela.

It started on January 15 and will end on March 4.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kumbh Mela Kumbh Suraksha Bulletin Uttar Pradesh Police

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hamza bin Laden, the son of the late Al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden. (Photo | AFP)
US offers $1 million reward for Osama bin Laden's son
Swedish teen climate activist leads rally in Germany
Gallery
Here is a selection of some of the best pictures clicked by New Indian Express photographers. IN PHOTO | A view of Lord Shiva's installation at Lord Trikoteswara Swamy temple on the eve of Maha Shiva Ratri festival at Kotappakonda in Guntur, Andhra Prades
The week in pics: From wildfires to Maha Shivaratri preparations
Mesut Ozil showed Arsenal coach Unai Emery just what he has to offer, scoring one goal and setting up another to help spark a 5-1 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Wednesday. (Photo | Twitter/Arsenal FC)
Mesut Ozil inspires Arsenal to hammer Bournemouth 5-1 in Premier League
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp