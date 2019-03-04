Home Nation

Mahashivratri: Amarinder Singh performs Kar Sewa at Durgiana Temple, announces Rs One crore grant

Congress national president Rahul Gandhi too had earlier visited the temples during assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.

Amarinder singh

Punjab Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder SIngh. (File Photo)

By Harpeet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: In the run-up to the parliamentary elections around Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday performed Kar Sewa at the sacred pool (Sarovar) in the holy Durgiana Temple in Amritsar on the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri.

Notably, this is the third Kar Sewa to clean the Sarovar, in which lakhs of devotees from around the world are expected to participate. The earlier ones were held in 1975 and 1999.

Addressing the devotees who had gathered at his holy shrine to participate in the Kar Sewa, Amarinder announced a grant of Rs One crore for the temple’s development and assured the management that their demand for additional land for expansion of the holy precincts would be looked into by his government.

He expressed himself to be happy to be part of this pious task.

Recalling that his government had waived off its 50 per cent share in Langar GST at the temple immediately on taking over the state’s reins, which led the Centre also to follow suit, Amarinder hoped the temple continues to bless more and more people with Langar at Durgiana.

Expressing concern over the divisive forces rearing their heads in a bid to destroy the state’s hard-earned peace and harmony, he said his government would not allow such forces to be nurtured, but would continue to work towards universal brotherhood and tolerance.

Earlier, Amarinder paid obeisance at the sanctum-sanctorum of Shree Durgiana Temple and offered prayers for the peace, harmony and overall development of the state, besides the welfare of all sections of the society. The Durgiana Temple was built in 1921 in the architectural style of the Golden Temple for which funds were raised by Guru Harsai Mal Kapoor.

Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya laid the foundation of the temple on the occasion of Dussehra in 1925. The chief deity is Goddess Durga and the temple complex also has other historic subsidiary temples such as Sita Mata and Bara Hanuman. The Temple is managed by Shree Durgiana Committee (SDC) headed by Ramesh Chandra.

