Home Nation

Sidhu questions Balakot air strike, Amarinder says right message has been sent to Pakistan

Sidhu today questioned the Union Government on the air strikes carried out by the Indian Air Force (IAF) in Pakistan asking it not to politicise them.

Published: 04th March 2019 04:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2019 05:09 PM   |  A+A-

State Local Bodies Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu and Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh. (Photo | PTI)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh and state Local Bodies Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu once again crossed swords against each other, this time on the IAF air strikes on Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror camp in Pakistan's Balakot.

Sidhu today questioned the Modi Government on the air strikes in Pakistan and asked it not to politicise them. 

"300 terrorist dead, Yes or No? What was the purpose then? Were you uprooting terrorist or trees? Was it an election gimmick? Deceit possesses our land in guise of fighting a foreign enemy. Stop politicising the army, it is as sacred as the state.” Sidhu said.

ALSO READ | Person who solves Kashmir issue will be worthy of Nobel Peace Prize: Imran Khan

The former cricketer-turned-politician was referring to the statement by BJP leader SS Ahluwalia, who said that the strikes were meant to send out a message and not to kill.

In another tweet, he wrote, "Skimmed milk masquerades as cream, things are seldom as they seem."

Meanwhile Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh, while refusing to comment on the number of terrorists killed in the strikes, he said," whether it was one killed or 100, the message had gone out loud and clear – that India will not let the killing of its innocent soldiers and citizens go unpunished.”

He said that the IAF air strikes had proven India’s resolve to deal with the problem in the wake of the Pulwama terror attack.

WATCH: Pakistanis protest in Lahore against India's ban on Jamaat-e-Islami

The senior Congress leader also warned that Pakistan would not hesitate to use its nuclear arsenal if it felt it was losing out against India in a conventional war.

Pointing out that both India and Pakistan were nuclear powers, he said it was not in either country’s interest to use the weapons of mass destruction but Islamabad could indulge in such a misadventure if faced with defeat in other form of battles.

Saying that Pakistan was in a huge economic mess and had been going around with a begging bowl and surviving on doles from other Islamic nations, Amarinder said they could ill-afford a full-fledged war with India.

And though both were nuclear-powered countries, Pakistan could act out of desperation to use its nuclear weapons if they found themselves cornered, he warned.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Navjot Singh Sidhu Amarinder Singh Indian Air Force Indo pak standoff indo pak tensions Balakot air strike F16 struck

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • bimasu
    the best way to win against Pakistan would be to find ways to economically isolate the country. It would take time to do this and even longer to see the results.
    1 day ago reply
Videos
Pakistanis protest in Lahore against India's ban on Jamaat-e-Islami
Alabama tornado: Death toll rises to 22
Gallery
Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev in spiritual ecstasy on the occasion of Shivaratri at Isha Foundation Centre in Coimbatore. (Photo| U Rakesh Kumar, EPS)
Fervent Shiv bhakts celebrate Maha Shivaratri with pomp and show all over India  
Paramilitary soldiers stand guard outside a closed market during a strike in protest against the ban on Jamaat-e-Islami, in Srinagar. | AP
Kashmir trade bodies call for strike against Jamaat-e-Islami ban
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp