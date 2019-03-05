Home Nation

Healing touch: Afzal Guru's son Ghalib aims to be a doctor, wants Indian passport

An Indian passport could change the life of Ghalib Guru, who aspires to fulfil his father's dreams of becoming a doctor. 

Ghalib Guru, Afzal Guru

Ghalib Guru with his mother Tabassum. (Photo | PTI)

A year ago, Ghalib Guru secured distinction in the science stream and came out with flying colours by bagging 88 per cent marks in his 12th class examination. Today, the smart youngster is preparing for NEET, hoping he can fulfil his father's dreams. 

Ghalib is none other than the son of Afzal Guru, hanged for his involvement in the Parliament attack. He lives with his maternal grandfather Ghulam Mohammad and mother Tabassum. He credits his mother for isolating him from the pressure of homegrown terror outfits. 

Ghalib, who is preparing for the May 5 NEET exam, was quoted as saying, "We learn from the mistakes of the past. My father could not pursue his medical career (at Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences). I want to complete it."

He is looking forward to getting a passport, which could help him travel abroad for higher education if he fails to make it to a medical college in India. "I appeal that I should get a passport. I also have an Aadhaar card. If I get a passport, I can avail international medical scholarship," Ghalib told ANI. 

It is quite hard for Ghalib to silence people around him who speak about his roots, but he says his only priority is his mother, who has helped him to ignore what others say.

He also says that security forces always motivated him to be a doctor and there weren't any instances when he was harassed by them. Ghalib's family, who don't engage in any debates about Kashmir, is proud of his progress and hopes he shines in his chosen profession.

