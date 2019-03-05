VK Singh slams Digvijaya for calling Pulwama terror attack an 'accident'

By Online Desk

NEW DELHI: Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Tuesday created a flutter by calling the deadly Pulwama terror attack an “accident” and adding that “doubts” expressed in some foreign media reports about the February 26 IAF air strike have put the government's credibility at stake.

Union Minister VK Singh slammed Digvijaya for his remarks. "Calling a terrorist attack an 'accident' should NOT be the political discourse in our country. @digvijaya_28 ji, would you call Rajiv Gandhi's assassination an accident? Don't weaken the nation & the morale of our armed forces with these senseless jibes," VK Singh tweeted.

Digvijaya had said that after the Pulwama “durghatna” (accident) and the Indian Air Force (IAF) strike, “sandeh” (doubt) is being expressed in some foreign media reports following which “vishwasniyata” (credibility) of the government is under question.

किन्तु पुलवामा दुर्घटना के बाद हमारी वायु सेना द्वारा की गयी “Air Strike" के बाद कुछ विदेशी मीडिया में संदेह पैदा किया जा रहा है जिससे हमारी भारत सरकार की विश्वसनीयता पर भी प्रश्न चिन्ह लग रहा है। — digvijaya singh (@digvijaya_28) March 5, 2019

The former AICC general secretary has in the past also made controversial statements. After the Batala house encounter, he had questioned the veracity of Delhi Police’s evidence and had also once used a suffix indicating respect for UN-designated terrorist Hafiz Saeed.

In August 2016, Singh had also addressed Jammu and Kashmir as India-occupied Kashmir. However, he later clarified that it is an integral part of India.

In another tweet on Tuesday, Singh said there was a question mark over the number of casualties in the air strike and demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi come clean on it.

"Prime Minister, some ministers of your government say 300 terrorists killed, BJP president says 250 are killed, Yogi Adityanath says 400 people were killed and your minister SS Ahluwalia says that no one died. And you are silent about this issue. The country wants to know who is a liar in this," Singh said.

Singh's statement came at a time when many opposition leaders are questioning the Balakot strike by the Indian Air Force and are asking for proof and the exact number of casualties inflicted on the terrorists.

While speaking at an event in Ahmedabad, Prime Minister Modi had on Monday asserted that the terrorists will be hunted even if they hide deep underneath the Earth and asked his critics not to question the valour of the armed forces even if they are not willing to trust him.

IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal B S Dhanoa on Monday said the fighter planes had hit the target given to them but he cannot give the number of casualties suffered as it is for the government to do so.

India carried out the air strike less than two weeks after the Jaish terror attack in Pulwama in which 40 CRPF personnel lost their lives. JeM had claimed responsibility for the attack.

(With inputs from ANI)