BSP, Muslim litigant welcome mediation on Ayodhya row

By IANS

LUCKNOW: BSP chief Mayawati on Friday welcomed the mediation ordered by the Supreme Court to resolve the dragging Ayodhya temple-mosque dispute.

The Bahujan Samaj Party leader tweeted that the apex court order to set up in-camera mediation in Faizabad seemed an honest effort. The court was looking for "a possibility of healing relationships" and that was appreciable, she said.

The lone Muslim litigant in the matter, Iqbal Ansari, also welcomed the court order and said that talks could be a way forward if the court-monitored it.

"Am okay with the order. At the end of the day we all want a just, peaceful resolution to the issue which has been going on for decades," Ansari told IANS on telephone.

The Convenor of the All India Babri Masjid Action Committee, Zafaryab Jilani, said they will extend all possible cooperation to the mediation panel.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said the Hindu community wanted an early decision on the matter. He added that many such efforts had been initiated in the past but with no success.