Home Nation

BSP, Muslim litigant welcome mediation on Ayodhya row

The court was looking for 'a possibility of healing relationships' and that was appreciable, she said.

Published: 08th March 2019 02:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2019 02:31 PM   |  A+A-

BSP supremo Mayawati

BSP supremo Mayawati (File | PTI)

By IANS

LUCKNOW: BSP chief Mayawati on Friday welcomed the mediation ordered by the Supreme Court to resolve the dragging Ayodhya temple-mosque dispute.

The Bahujan Samaj Party leader tweeted that the apex court order to set up in-camera mediation in Faizabad seemed an honest effort. The court was looking for "a possibility of healing relationships" and that was appreciable, she said.

ALSO READ | Ayodhya land dispute case: We must all move together towards ending long-standing conflicts, says Sri Sri

The lone Muslim litigant in the matter, Iqbal Ansari, also welcomed the court order and said that talks could be a way forward if the court-monitored it.

"Am okay with the order. At the end of the day we all want a just, peaceful resolution to the issue which has been going on for decades," Ansari told IANS on telephone.

The Convenor of the All India Babri Masjid Action Committee, Zafaryab Jilani, said they will extend all possible cooperation to the mediation panel.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said the Hindu community wanted an early decision on the matter. He added that many such efforts had been initiated in the past but with no success.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BSP chief Mayawati Supreme Court Bahujan Samaj Party Ayodhya row

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs Australia: Will this be MS Dhoni's last ODI in Ranchi?
In Russia, flower sales bloom for International Women's Day
Gallery
MS Dhoni bats in the nets during a training session ahead of their third ODI match against Australia in Ranchi. | AP
India vs Australia: MS Dhoni sweat it out at JSCA Stadium ahead of third ODI
Australia's Adam Zampa, right, bowls in the nets to teammate Marcus Stoinis during a training session ahead of their third ODI match against India in Ranchi. | AP
Australian cricketers hit the nets ahead of crucial third ODI against India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp