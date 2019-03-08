Home Nation

'Regrettable that such a person has been appointed': Asaduddin Owaisi on Ravi Shankar in Ayodhya panel

Owaisi claimed Ravi Shankar was not a neutral person and that he had made controversial comments on the Ayodhya issue in the past.

Published: 08th March 2019 08:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2019 09:56 PM   |  A+A-

Asaduddin Owaisi

Hyderabad MP and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (File | PTI)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi Friday said Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, a member of the Supreme Court-appointed panel to mediate the Ayodhya dispute, was "not a neutral person" and claimed that he had made controversial comments on the issue in the past.

"Ravi Shankar had made controversial statements on November 4, 2018 on the Ayodhya issue and threatened that India may become like Syria if Muslims do not give up their claims on the disputed land," Owaisi told reporters here.

READ MORE | SC refers Ayodhya title dispute to 3 mediators, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar on board

He had also said Muslims as a goodwill gesture should give up their claim on the disputed land, Owaisi said, adding he expected that Ravi Shankar should now act as a neutral person without keeping anything in mind.

"When he is connected with the subject matter, when he had made his position clear on which party's side he speaks. This is regrettable that such a person who is not neutral has been appointed by the supreme court," he said.

Owaisi, however, welcomed the court order for mediation.

"On behalf of my party I welcome this decision," he said.

READ MORE |  Ayodhya dispute: All you need to know about the three mediators

"It would have been better had the Supreme Court appointed a neutral person. Even then I feel that Muslims should go to them (mediators)," Owaisi said.

The Hyderabad MP suggested that Muslims should go to the panel and voice their views.

Later in a tweet, Owaisi said the general principle was that mediators should be neutral to the parties of dispute and unconnected to the subject matter.

"Most High Court Civil Procedure Mediation rules disqualify mediators who are connected to the subject-matter or parties," he added.

The Supreme Court Friday referred the politically sensitive Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case for mediation by a panel headed by former apex court judge F M I Kallifulla and gave it eight weeks to complete the process.

Besides Ravi Shankar, the other member of the panel will be senior advocate Sriram Panchu.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Asaduddin Owaisi Ayodhya dispute Ayodhya issue mediators Sri Sri Ravishankar

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Pyarijaan Sulaiman
    Kalifulla is a Rohingya and did not marry 6 times - so is he neutral?
    23 hours ago reply
Videos
Women's Day 2019: Men speak on periods, pads and more
India vs Australia: Will this be MS Dhoni's last ODI in Ranchi?
Gallery
The first looks of the actors from the multi-starrer period drama (and much-awaited!) 'Kalank' have been revealed! All the actors look regal and mysterious in red, each with their own story to tell.
From Madhuri Dixit to Sanjay Dutt, the women and men of 'Kalank' look intense
Someday, the family says, the 7-year-old Farmaan will save them. | AP
Family on the fringes sees hope in 7-year-old Farmaan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp