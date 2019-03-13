WATCH: Nita, Mukesh Ambani celebrate Akash-Shloka's wedding with armed forces, their families

By ANI

MUMBAI: Noted industrialist Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani on Tuesday celebrated their son Akash's wedding with Shloka Mehta, with the members of Army, Navy, Mumbai Police, paramilitary forces, and Railway Protection Force (RPF), and their families.

The celebration was a unique way of expressing gratitude and solidarity with the people who make the city and nation safe, and to seek their blessings for their son Akash’s wedding.

Thanking the armed forces for their participation in the function, Nita Ambani said: "This is a proud moment for all of us. To have our armed forces and their families with us today. With folded hands and from the bottom of my heart, I welcome the families of our jawans and officers–the strength behind our forces."

"Our motherland was in your safe hands yesterday. It is in your safe hands today. It will be in your safe hands tomorrow and forever. And for that, we are eternally grateful," she said.

"Your courage, your bravery, your ultimate sacrifice keeps our nation and our families safe every day. The Ambani family and the entire Reliance family salutes our forces and your families," Nita Ambani remarked.

"Today, I reiterate Reliance Foundation’s commitment and resolve to take full responsibility of the education, employment and livelihood needs of the families of our martyrs. Further, Reliance Foundation is establishing a skill development centre exclusively for our armed forces and their families," she said.

Nita Ambani said: "It is Reliance Foundation's humble contribution to the armed forces so that their children can prosper in their lives. Children are the future of our nation. They are the promise of a better, more beautiful tomorrow."

The highlight of the celebrations was a special musical fountain show called 'Ananta Prem' at the Dhirubhai Ambani Square, which is conceptualised by Nita Ambani set on the theme of Krishna’s Raas Lila to symbolise an eternal love story.

“We feel delighted and honoured that the protectors of this city and the nation are joining us in our celebrations. It is an emotional and joyous occasion for us and we hope these heroes, who make us proud every day, will shower their blessings on Akash and Shloka,” she further said.

Nita and Mukesh Ambani are celebrating Akash and Shloka’s wedding with not just family and friends, but also with underprivileged children, residents of orphanages and old age homes, members and families of the forces, city workers and employees as part of the wedding celebrations.

“We as a family very much identify with the city’s socio-cultural fabric and have deep respect and gratitude for the people who make it function, particularly our police, armed forces, and city workers. It is at once humbling and immensely satisfying for us that we can share our joy with this great city to which we owe everything,” Nita Ambani said.

The celebrations were held at the newly opened Dhirubhai Ambani Square in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex district.