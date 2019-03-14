Home Nation

#BoycottChineseProducts trends after China blocks bid to list Masood Azhar as global terrorist 

Outraged by China's move in the UN, netizens have taken to Twitter to express their anger by calling for a complete ban on Chinese products in India. 

Published: 14th March 2019 12:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2019 01:42 PM   |  A+A-

Boycott Chinese Products

#BoycottChinaProducts trends on social media.

By Online Desk

For the fourth time in a row, China has blocked India's bid in the UN to list Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Mazood Azhar as a global terrorist. 

Following the Pulwama terrorist attack, which was claimed by the terror outfit, three permanent members of the Security Council - the US, France and the UK - had moved a resolution to designate Azhar as a global terrorist. But China, which wields veto power in the Security Council, blocked the move again, in support of Pakistan. 

India has expressed disappointment over China's decision but said it will "pursue all available avenues" to bring to justice terrorist leaders involved in the attack.

ALSO READ: Disappointed over China blocking move at UN to list Masood Azhar as global terrorist: MEA

Meanwhile, outraged by China's move in the UN, netizens have taken to Twitter to express their anger by calling for a complete ban on Chinese products in India. 

Here are some of the reactions on Twitter: 

A few wanted to uninstall Chinese products from their smartphones, including the popular Tik Tok app.

One user pointed out how Chinese products dominate the smartphone market in India

The US has warned it "may be forced to pursue other actions" at the Security Council if Beijing continued with this policy.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mazood Azhar Jaish-e-Mohammad China backs Masood Azhar Boycott Chinese Products

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pollachi sex scandal: Chennai forms a human chain, demands justice
Actress Sameera Reddy (Photo | File)
Actress Sameera Reddy slams trolls for body shaming
Gallery
Earth is sick with multiple and worsening environmental ills killing millions of people yearly, a new UN report says. (Photo | AP)
Scientists are worried the earth is sick! Here's why
The 'Geneva International Motor Show' takes place in Switzerland from March 7 until March 17, 2019. Automakers are rolling out new electric and hybrid models at the show as they get ready to meet tougher emissions requirements in Europe - while not forgetting the profitable and popular SUVs and SUV-like crossovers. IN PIC: The Arcfox Arcfox-GT is presented during the press day at the '89th Geneva International Motor Show' in Geneva, Switzerland, Tuesday, March 5, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Geneva International Motor Show: Check out these gorgeous cars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp