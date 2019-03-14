BoycottChineseProducts trends after China blocks bid to list Masood Azhar as global terrorist 

By Online Desk

For the fourth time in a row, China has blocked India's bid in the UN to list Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Mazood Azhar as a global terrorist.

Following the Pulwama terrorist attack, which was claimed by the terror outfit, three permanent members of the Security Council - the US, France and the UK - had moved a resolution to designate Azhar as a global terrorist. But China, which wields veto power in the Security Council, blocked the move again, in support of Pakistan.

India has expressed disappointment over China's decision but said it will "pursue all available avenues" to bring to justice terrorist leaders involved in the attack.

Meanwhile, outraged by China's move in the UN, netizens have taken to Twitter to express their anger by calling for a complete ban on Chinese products in India.

Here are some of the reactions on Twitter:

By again stalling India's move to declare Masood Azhar as GLOBAL TERRОRIST at UN, China has openly shown it supports terrогism. #BoycottChineseProducts #CKMKB pic.twitter.com/hrdbyQ746H — Rosy (@rose_k01) March 14, 2019

It is not possible to put a 'blanket ban' on chinese products due to WTO (world trade organisation) rules.



India's export to china - 12 Billion $

India's import from China - 60 Billion $



Logically to #BoycottChineseProducts is impossible, we should work on the trade dificit. — (@SanataniGaurav) March 14, 2019

Hold on guyz throw your oppo smartphones first.

Ask your players not to wear china's company sponsored T-shirts



SHOW THE REAL PATRIOTISM. DONT BE KEYBOARD WARRIORS#BoycottChina#BoycottChineseProducts pic.twitter.com/shwOyWJGSn — K. (@K_Serotonin) March 13, 2019

If you not #BoycottChineseProducts then it means you are Product of China. — Abhishek Mishra (@Abhishek_Mshra) March 14, 2019

A few wanted to uninstall Chinese products from their smartphones, including the popular Tik Tok app.

I uninstalled #TikTok & I urge every Nationalist Indian to #BoycottChineseProducts for good and teach these Chinese Traitors a lesson for life pic.twitter.com/QVk08F5b3X — (@Rajpoot_Roopesh) March 14, 2019

One user pointed out how Chinese products dominate the smartphone market in India

Very curious how many people tweeting #BoycottChineseProducts are using phones from China - Xiaomi, Vivo, Oppo, Huawei, Gionee. — Niha Masih (@NihaMasih) March 14, 2019

The US has warned it "may be forced to pursue other actions" at the Security Council if Beijing continued with this policy.