Home Nation

Till now he used to 'abuse' PM Modi: Congress on Vadakkan criticising it after joining BJP

In a huge embarrassment to the Congress ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, Vadakkan, once a key aide of UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, joined the BJP.

Published: 14th March 2019 04:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2019 04:09 PM   |  A+A-

Tom Vadakkan on Thursday joined the BJP. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Kerala state Congress on Thursday criticised Tom Vadakkan, its former spokesperson who joined BJP, saying he used to "abuse" Prime Minister Narendra Modi until he quit the party. 

Vadakkan, once a key aide of UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, joined the BJP earlier on the day causing a huge embarrassment to the Congress ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

Vadakkan attacked his former party and cited Congress' stand on the Balakot air strikes, dynastic politics and Pulwama terror attack and India's retaliatory strikes as his reasons for quitting the party.

Vadakkan, who joined the saffron party in the presence of Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, and later met its president Amit Shah, said, "I am deeply hurt and that is why I am here."

"Our best wishes to him," Congress's chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said when asked about Vadakkan joining the BJP. Till now he used to abuse Prime Minister Narendra Modi, so what is the opinion of Modi ji and Ravi Shankar ji on that," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BJP Congress Narendra Modi Tom Vadakkan Tom Vadakkanv joins BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pollachi sex scandal: Chennai forms a human chain, demands justice
Actress Sameera Reddy (Photo | File)
Actress Sameera Reddy slams trolls for body shaming
Gallery
Earth is sick with multiple and worsening environmental ills killing millions of people yearly, a new UN report says. (Photo | AP)
Scientists are worried the earth is sick! Here's why
The 'Geneva International Motor Show' takes place in Switzerland from March 7 until March 17, 2019. Automakers are rolling out new electric and hybrid models at the show as they get ready to meet tougher emissions requirements in Europe - while not forgetting the profitable and popular SUVs and SUV-like crossovers. IN PIC: The Arcfox Arcfox-GT is presented during the press day at the '89th Geneva International Motor Show' in Geneva, Switzerland, Tuesday, March 5, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Geneva International Motor Show: Check out these gorgeous cars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp