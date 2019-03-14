Till now he used to 'abuse' PM Modi: Congress on Vadakkan criticising it after joining BJP

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Kerala state Congress on Thursday criticised Tom Vadakkan, its former spokesperson who joined BJP, saying he used to "abuse" Prime Minister Narendra Modi until he quit the party.

Vadakkan, once a key aide of UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, joined the BJP earlier on the day causing a huge embarrassment to the Congress ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

Vadakkan attacked his former party and cited Congress' stand on the Balakot air strikes, dynastic politics and Pulwama terror attack and India's retaliatory strikes as his reasons for quitting the party.

Vadakkan, who joined the saffron party in the presence of Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, and later met its president Amit Shah, said, "I am deeply hurt and that is why I am here."

"Our best wishes to him," Congress's chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said when asked about Vadakkan joining the BJP. Till now he used to abuse Prime Minister Narendra Modi, so what is the opinion of Modi ji and Ravi Shankar ji on that," he said.