'Priyanka campaigned earlier too': Yogi says she will make no difference to BJP poll prospects

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Saturday said Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's entry into politics will make "no difference" to the BJP's Lok Sabha poll prospects in the state and dismissed the SP-BSP alliance as "false alarm".

"The Congress has made her (Priyanka) its general secretary (in-charge of eastern UP) this time."

It is an internal matter of that party. "Earlier too she had campaigned for the Congress. This time also it will make no difference (to the BJP)," he said.

Adityanath also claimed that the "fledgling" SP-BSP alliance is already "embroiled in dispute".

"The newfound alliance is already embroiled in dispute. It (alliance) is nothing but a 'hauaa' (false alarm)," he said in his first interview after the Lok Sabha poll schedule was announced Sunday.

Priyanka Gandhi, who is considered as second most important face in Congress after her brother and party President Rahul Gandhi, will be back to her steamer ride from Rampur ghat in Bhadohi. From there, she will also visit Vindhyachal temple in Mirzapur and meet the carpet weavers before a night halt there.

Priyanka's journey will commence from Prayagraj on Monday and conclude at Varanasi's Assi Ghat and Dashashwamedh ghat on Wednesday evening.

She will take the steamer ride from Chhatnag in Prayagraj on March 18 and en route meet elderly citizens of Dumduma in Prayagraj and the family members of Mahesh Raj Yadav, who was killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama on February 14 in a suicide bombing.