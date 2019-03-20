No construction to take place in thirty acres around Darbar Sahib Gurdwara in Kartarpur

Harpreet Bajwa By

CHANDIGARH: After India has objected that Pakistan has surreptitiously usurped lands belonging to the Darbar Sahib Gurdwara in Kartarpur in the neighbouring country in the name of developing a corridor for the convenience of pilgrims.

Now in a meeting headed by the Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, it has been decided to leave the thirty acres of land around the gurdwara as it has been cultivated by the gurdwara authorities since long.

It is learnt that Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan on Tuesday held a meeting in Islamabad to review the progress of the construction work of Kartarpur Corridor as 40 per cent work has been completed in the neighbouring country.

Sources said that he was reportedly told in the meeting that 1500 acres of land has been allocated for the project and a letter sent by Punjab Local Bodies Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu was revived in which Sidhu in January this year wrote to Imran Khan requesting him not to allow the building of concrete structures around Darbar Sahib Gurdwara and to regulate the movement of pilgrims for preserving the sanctity of the historic Sikh shrine.

It was decided in the meeting not to utilize 30 acres of land for construction work which was used by Guru Nanak for cultivation.

It is learnt that Imran was told in yesterday’s meeting that 6.8 kilometres road will be constructed and an 800-metre long bridge will be built on River Ravi for Kartarpur corridor on the Pakistan side of the border.

Also, some six hundred villagers of Kothay Khurd village where Darbar Sahib Gurdwara in Kartarpur Sahib is located have been ordered by the district administration to vacate their houses immediately for the development of the corridor.

Thus the Pakistan Kissan Rabita Committee has demanded immediate compensation for the farmers on commercial rates and a job each to the affected families.