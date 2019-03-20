Home Nation

No construction to take place in thirty acres around Darbar Sahib Gurdwara in Kartarpur

It is learnt that Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan on Tuesday held a meeting in Islamabad to review the progress of the construction work of Kartarpur Corridor.

Published: 20th March 2019 08:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2019 08:18 PM   |  A+A-

Construction work for the Kartarpur Corridor for visa-free access to Sikh pilgrims from India to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib. (Photo | EPS)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: After India has objected that Pakistan has surreptitiously usurped lands belonging to the Darbar Sahib Gurdwara in Kartarpur in the neighbouring country in the name of developing a corridor for the convenience of pilgrims. 

Now in a meeting headed by the Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, it has been decided to leave the thirty acres of land around the gurdwara as it has been cultivated by the gurdwara authorities since long.

ALSO READ | Technical teams of India, Pakistan hold talks, will survey proposed Kartarpur corridor site

It is learnt that Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan on Tuesday held a meeting in Islamabad to review the progress of the construction work of Kartarpur Corridor as 40 per cent work has been completed in the neighbouring country.

Sources said that he was reportedly told in the meeting that 1500 acres of land has been allocated for the project and a letter sent by Punjab Local Bodies Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu was revived in which Sidhu in January this year wrote to Imran Khan requesting him not to allow the building of concrete structures around Darbar Sahib Gurdwara and to regulate the movement of pilgrims for preserving the sanctity of the historic Sikh shrine.

It was decided in the meeting not to utilize 30 acres of land for construction work which was used by Guru Nanak for cultivation.

It is learnt that Imran was told in yesterday’s meeting that 6.8 kilometres road will be constructed and an 800-metre long bridge will be built on River Ravi for Kartarpur corridor on the Pakistan side of the border.

Also, some six hundred villagers of Kothay Khurd village where Darbar Sahib Gurdwara in Kartarpur Sahib is located have been ordered by the district administration to vacate their houses immediately for the development of the corridor.

Thus the Pakistan Kissan Rabita Committee has demanded immediate compensation for the farmers on commercial rates and a job each to the affected families.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Darbar Sahib Gurdwara Kartarpur Imran Khan India-Pakistan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CSK skipper MS Dhoni (File photo | PTI)
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Chennai Super Kings' X factor?
Europe's center-right suspends Hungary's ruling party
Gallery
Rang barse (Silsila, 1981) Singer : Amitabh Bachchan Music: Shiv-Hari Lyrics : Dr.Harivansh Rai Bachchan (Pic / Youtube screengrab)
From 'Balam Pichkari' to 'Rang Barse', here are five Holi songs you can't miss
Bollywood actors including Madhuri Dixit Nene, Akshay Kumar, Hema Malini and Hrithik Roshan on Thursday sent out Holi wishes to their fans, urging them to enjoy a safe and happy festival of colours. (File Photo | PTI)
Madhuri Dixit to Hrithik Roshan: Bollywood stars send out colourful wishes to fans
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp