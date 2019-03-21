Home Nation

If JDS on its own reconsiders Tumkuru Lok Sabha Seat, its good: KPCC chief

The Tumkuru seat arrangement has created discontentment among local Congress leaders, especially G Parameshwara, who is said to be sulking over the issue.

Published: 21st March 2019 01:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2019 01:26 AM   |  A+A-

Minister H D Revanna has a cuppa with KPCC vice-president B Shivaram in Hassan

By PTI

BENGALURU: Amidst growing discontent among Congress leaders over allotting Tumkuru Lok Sabha seat to JDS, Karnataka Pradesh Congress President Dinesh Gundurao Thursday said it would be good if the coalition partner on its own reconsiders it.

The seat-sharing arrangement had been struck and it would not be good on the part of Congress to reopen Tumkuru Lok Sabha which has been alloted to JDS, Gundurao said.

"However, if JDS on its own reconsiders it, it would be be good for us. In politics, anything can happen at last minute. No chapter is closed for any deal until the D-date. Things might change, but the arrangement is okay for now," he said.

In the outgoing Lok Sabha, Tumkuru is being represented by the Congress and Parameshwara is the Tumakuru district, in-charge minister. Parameshwara has been saying that Congress had a greater chance of victory in Tumkuru.

He, however, has said he was okay with an allotment of Tumkur to the JD(S) if party supremo Deve Gowda himself contested from there.

Replying to a query, Gundurao said the Congress wanted Gowda to contest elections from Bengaluru North constituency.

"I spoke to Deve Gowda ji and requested him to contest from Bengaluru North constituency. Congress has five and JDS two MLAs, who can ensure his victory," he said.

Gundurao also said the former prime minister's representation from Bengaluru North will have a huge impact in the region, given his stature in public life.

The 85-year old JDS patriarch is yet to decide on contesting the Lok Sabha poll and been thinking about his 'usefulness' in the national capital.

Gowda has said he lacked the strength that he had in 1996, when he became the Prime Minister, but there is "enthusiasm".

