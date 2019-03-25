Home Nation

Did you eat beef biryani and sleep: Asaduddin Owaisi slams PM Narendra Modi over Pulwama attack

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said his fight is against those who are trying to end secularism in the country.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (File Photo | PTI)

By ANI

HYDERABAD: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi launched a scathing attack at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Pulwama terror attack and questioned whether he "ate beef biryani and slept" while the attack was taking place.

"Indian Air Force dropped bombs in Balakot. On this issue, Amit Shah said 250 dead and Rajnath Singh said NTRO tapped 300 cell phones in Balakot. You can see that 300 cell phones were there in Balakot, but you could not see how 50 kg RDX was moved to Pulwama under your nose," Owaisi said while addressing a public meeting on Saturday.

ALSO READ: Will give PM Narendra Modi whistle and cap if he wants to be Chowkidar, says Akbaruddin Owaisi

"I want to ask Prime Minister Modi and Rajnath Singh whether they ate beef biryani and slept," he added.

Owaisi, who will contest from Hyderabad in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, said his fight is against those who are trying to end secularism in the country while observing that there is no difference between BJP and Congress.

"If anyone says that there are two national parties in India, I will say no to them because one national party is BJP and the other is '1.5 BJP'. There is no difference between BJP and Congress party," he said. "My fight is against the forces who are trying to end secularism and brotherhood in the country," Owaisi added.

