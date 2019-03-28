Home Nation

Tripura reports second highest child marriages rate in India

The report also said 52 per cent of the surveyed girls were found to have conceived pregnancy at least once.

Published: 28th March 2019 08:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2019 08:08 PM   |  A+A-

Child marriage

Image used for representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

AGARTALA: Tripura occupies the second position in India in terms of child marriages among girls between 15-19 years of age, an international study has found.

Over 80 per cent of total child marriages in the state take place in rural areas of three districts, said the report.

"Tripura occupies the second position with respect to the highest prevalence of child marriage among girls aged 15-19 years at 21.6 per cent which is significantly higher than the national average of 11.9 per cent," said Young Lives - an international study on childhood poverty, quoting data from the National Family Health Survey (NFHS).

ALSO READ: Child marriages still prevalent in Bihar, Bengal, Rajasthan: UNICEF

The study is a collaborative research project coordinated by a team based at the University of Oxford.

Young Lives India Coordinator Suntala Khan said the study found four districts of Tripura in the list of top 100 districts of the country which have the highest prevalence of child marriages.

Khan addressed a workshop on "Development of multi-spectral action plan to child marriage and teenage pregnancy in Tripura" here.

The Young Lives report, prepared on NFHS-4 (2015-16) data, said Dhalai district had 24.7 per cent prevalence of child marriages, which was the highest in the state.

ALSO READ: West Bengal records highest number of child marriages, shows survey

Other affected districts are South Tripura, North Tripura and West Tripura.

The report also said 52 per cent of the surveyed girls were found to have conceived pregnancy at least once.

"Analysis of a number of children born to teenage mothers reveals that 52 per cent of married teenage girls have given birth to one child, 5.5 per cent had 2 children and one per cent had more than 2 children by the tender age of 19," the report said.

Tripura Commission for Protection of Child Rights chairperson Nilima Ghosh said child marriage rate is increasing at an alarming rate in the state.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tripura child marriages India child marriages

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
सच्ची बात-13 | Can Mahagathbandhan prove to be Modi's undoing?
Vijay Sethupathi as 'Super Deluxe Shilpa' (Photo | Twitter)
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to Vijay Sethupathi's 'Super Deluxe'
Gallery
Three rare Sumatran tiger cubs ventured into public view for the first time on 29 March 2019 in what Sydney zookeepers called a 'wonderful success' for the future of the critically endangered species. (Photos | AP)
These three rare Sumatran tiger cubs will melt your heart with their cuteness
An explosives-laden vehicle detonated outside a busy restaurant in Somalia's capital, killing at least 15 people, Somali police said. (Photo | AP)
Al-Shabab bomb blast in Somalian capital kills 15 people
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp