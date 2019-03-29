Kartarpur corridor: India protests, puts talks on hold after Pakistan names Khalistanis in panel

By Online Desk

NEW DELHI: India Friday summoned Pakistani deputy high commissioner Syed Haider Shah after it was found that Pakistan has included controversial Khalistani sympathiser Gopal Singh Chawla and Bishen Singh in a committee appointed by Islamabad on the Kartarpur Corridor.

A Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) statement said India has conveyed to Pakistan key proposals put forward by New Delhi at the last meeting held in Attari to discuss the modalities of the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor.

India has also conveyed to Islamabad that the next meeting on modalities would be scheduled only after they receive a response from the neighbouring country over the indicated concerns, the statement further said.

The next round of talks was scheduled to be held on April 2 at Wagah border.

In order to take forward the infrastructure development for the corridor in an expeditious manner, India has proposed to hold another meeting of technical experts in mid-April to resolve outstanding issues at the zero point agreed to at the last meeting, the statement said.

The Indian government remains committed to realising the long pending demand of the Indian pilgrims to visit the Gurudwara Kartarpur Sahib using the corridor in a safe, secure, smooth and easy manner, it said.

India has asked Pakistan to allow pilgrims to travel on foot, if they wish.

It also urged that another 10,000 pilgrims be allowed access on festivals like Baisakhi and Gurupurab.

Last November, India and Pakistan agreed to set up the border crossing linking Gurudwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur, the final resting place of Sikh faith's founder Guru Nanak Dev, to Dera Baba Nanak shrine in India's Gurdaspur district.