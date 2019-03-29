Home Nation

PM Narendra Modi slams opposition for seeking proof on terror strike

Narendra Mod said a lesson should be taught to those who insult the capabilities of the Indian armed forces and scientists.

Published: 29th March 2019 02:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2019 02:52 PM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

JEYPORE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday slammed the opposition for seeking proof about India's air strike on terror camps in Balakot in Pakistan.

"It has been a month. Pakistan is still busy counting the dead bodies and our rivals here are asking for proof," Modi told an election rally in Jeypore in Odisha.

"When India acts against terrorists, enters their home and hits them, these people demand proof," he added.

Modi said a lesson should be taught to those who insult the capabilities of the Indian armed forces and scientists.

ALSO READ: Government has taken measures to set up 'chowkidar' in space, says PM Modi in Odisha

"Do you trust the Indian Army?" asked Modi, and the crowd responded with "Yes".

"But our opposition have no trust," the Prime Minister quickly added.

"Two days ago, Odisha became a witness to a historic moment that showed the world India's capability. India is now doing chowkidari even in space," said Modi, referring to the successful test-firing of an anti-satellite A-SAT missile.

Hitting out at both the Congress and Biju Janata Dal (BJD), the Prime Minister said that while Odisha had abundant natural resources, the people were poor in the state, which was the proof of Congress and BJD's inefficiency in governing the state.

He said Odisha can become strong only when the BJP forms a government both in Odisha and at Centre.

"Can those embroiled in chit fund scam make Odisha strong? Can those who are working with mining mafia and depriving tribals of their rights make Odisha strong? Give us a chance and see the transformation. This chowkidar is always there for your safety and well-being."

He said out of Rs 6,500 crore accumulated under District Mineral Foundation (DMF) fund, the state government had only spent Rs 1,000 crore for the tribals.

He also took a dig at the Odisha government for refusing to connect with Ayushman Bharat Yojana, depriving the poor people from quality healthcare.

Odisha will vote on April 11, 18, 23 and 29 in the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Narendra Modi Balakot Balakot terror strike Balakot air strike

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
सच्ची बात-13 | Can Mahagathbandhan prove to be Modi's undoing?
Vijay Sethupathi as 'Super Deluxe Shilpa' (Photo | Twitter)
Viewers' verdict | Chennai reacts to Vijay Sethupathi's 'Super Deluxe'
Gallery
Three rare Sumatran tiger cubs ventured into public view for the first time on 29 March 2019 in what Sydney zookeepers called a 'wonderful success' for the future of the critically endangered species. (Photos | AP)
These three rare Sumatran tiger cubs will melt your heart with their cuteness
An explosives-laden vehicle detonated outside a busy restaurant in Somalia's capital, killing at least 15 people, Somali police said. (Photo | AP)
Al-Shabab bomb blast in Somalian capital kills 15 people
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp