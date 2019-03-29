PM Narendra Modi's Mission Shakti address didn't violate model code of conduct: EC

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission (EC) has given a clean chit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his address to the nation three days ago on the successful anti-satellite missile (A-SAT) test.

“The committee is therefore, reached the conclusion that the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) provision regarding misuse of official mass media (as contained in Para (IV) of Part VII) of MCC, quoted above, is not attracted in the instant case,” said the concluding part of the committee’s report that was constituted by the EC.

The panel examined the transcript of Modi’s message, inputs given by Director-General Doordarshan (DD) and Director-General, All India Radio (AIR) and all correspondence received from them.

“It is clear that DD only used the feed provided by ANI. The AIR has taken audio output as broadcast by Doordarshan News for dissemination over All India Radio network,” said the report.

ALSO READ: 'Mission Shakti' an important step towards securing India's safety, says PM Narendra Modi

As the EC’s action had come in response to a written complaint submitted by the CPI(M) over Modi’s address, the panel sent the report on the decision to Sitaram Yechuri.

“This announcement comes in the midst of the ongoing election campaign where the PM himself is a candidate. This is clearly a violation of the Model Code of Conduct,” the CPI(M) letter had stated.

Many opposition leaders, including Mamata Banerjee, Mayawati and others had reacted over the issue saying that it will benefit the BJP politically.

“It seems desperate oxygen to save the imminent sinking of the BJP boat. We are lodging a complaint with the Election Commission,” West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had said on Twitter.

“Today’s announcement is yet another limitless drama and publicity mongering by Modi. This is a gross violation of Model Code of Conduct,” she said in another tweet.

Niti official asked to respond to notice

Niti Aayog vice-chairman Rajiv Kumar has been asked to furnish his reply to an Election Commission notice, issued for his remarks against the Congress over its minimum income guarantee promise, by April 2. Official sources said Kumar had sought time till April 5 to respond to the show cause notice as he was abroad. The EC on Friday decided that Kumar be asked to respond by April 2. Earlier, Kumar was to respond by Thursday.