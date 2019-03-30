Amit Shah holds mega road show before filing Lok Sabha poll nomination

By PTI

NEW DELHI: In what is being touted as a demonstration of political heft and status, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Amit Shah on Saturday filed his nomination papers from the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat amid a grand road show chock full of Union ministers and political heavyweights.

Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari and Arun Jaitley accompanied Shah to the electoral office along with the Shiv Sena’s Uddhav Thackeray, the Shiromani Akali Dal’s Parkash Singh Badal and the Lok Janshakti Party’s Ram Vilas Paswan.

ALSO READ | Amit Shah starts poll campaign in Gujarat in presence of top NDA leaders, says election will be fought on leadership issue

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Deputy Chief Minister Nitinbhai Patel accompanied Shah during the road show.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

At a public gathering before the road show, the BJP chief said, “This election will be fought on only one issue, and that is who will lead this country. When I ask who will lead the country, from Himachal to Kanyakumari and from Kamrup to Gandhinagar, only one word is heard: Modi.”

“Why was this trust formed in just five years? Why has a Gujarat CM... become the favourite... It is because people saw in Narendra Modi a leader that they had been waiting to have for the last 70 years,” Shah said, while speaking at the rally.