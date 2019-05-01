Home Nation

Army’s ‘Yeti’ footprint to go under scientific eye

Amid the mixed reactions on social media, sources in the Ministry of Defence informed that a report has been sought on the incident.

Published: 01st May 2019 08:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2019 08:08 AM   |  A+A-

The footprint being analyzed by a team member | Express

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The late-night claim of having discovered the footprints of the mysterious ‘Yeti’ on Monday from the official Twitter handle of the Indian Army has attracted mixed reactions from across the nation. Former J&K CM Omar Abdullah related it to the BJP’s campaign agenda and tweeted, “BJP must be working out how to fit this into the rest of the campaign.” 

Amid the mixed reactions on social media, sources in the Ministry of Defence informed that a report has been sought on the incident. Colonel Neeraj Rana (Retd), who led the 2009 Himalayan Mountaineering Institution’s Expedition to Mt Makalu, shared that the region has many mysteries and the Yeti is the foremost. 

He added, “There is a skull and pieces of a forearm in Tengboche Monastery on the way to Everest base camp, which people claim belongs to a Yeti.” He added that a scientific analysis of such claims is mandatory. This expedition to Mt Makalu was flagged off from Delhi on March 27, 2019 and is being led by Major Manoj Joshi. 

Yeti zone
Makalu-Barun National Park has been the traditional site where several footprints have been sighted in the past. However, footprints in such large numbers have been sighted for the first time by an Army expedition team.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Yeti Indian army Omar Abdullah BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The first May Day in India was celebrated in Chennai in 1923 by The Labour Kisan Party Of Hindustan.
May Day: When India marked its first and many more
Following an alert on Cyclone Fani, boats have been brought back to the shore. The sea will be very rough in the entire north Andhra coast till May 3 | G satyanarayana
Cyclone Fani: All you need to know about the 'monster' that's about to hit Odisha
Gallery
Japan's Emperor Akihito speaks during the ceremony of his abdication in front of other members of the royal families and top government officials at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Tuesday, April 30, 2019. The 85-year-old Akihito ends his three-decade reign
Japan’s Emperor Akihito abdicates throne, son Naruhito takes over
International Workers' Day, also known as labours' day is celebrated every year on May 1 to honour the labourers and working class people started after the eight-hour movement in Chicago in 1886. 132 years on, it is trivial to look at the history of this
Nine interesting facts you need to know about Labours' day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp