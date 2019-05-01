Army’s ‘Yeti’ footprint to go under scientific eye

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The late-night claim of having discovered the footprints of the mysterious ‘Yeti’ on Monday from the official Twitter handle of the Indian Army has attracted mixed reactions from across the nation. Former J&K CM Omar Abdullah related it to the BJP’s campaign agenda and tweeted, “BJP must be working out how to fit this into the rest of the campaign.”

Amid the mixed reactions on social media, sources in the Ministry of Defence informed that a report has been sought on the incident. Colonel Neeraj Rana (Retd), who led the 2009 Himalayan Mountaineering Institution’s Expedition to Mt Makalu, shared that the region has many mysteries and the Yeti is the foremost.

He added, “There is a skull and pieces of a forearm in Tengboche Monastery on the way to Everest base camp, which people claim belongs to a Yeti.” He added that a scientific analysis of such claims is mandatory. This expedition to Mt Makalu was flagged off from Delhi on March 27, 2019 and is being led by Major Manoj Joshi.

Yeti zone

Makalu-Barun National Park has been the traditional site where several footprints have been sighted in the past. However, footprints in such large numbers have been sighted for the first time by an Army expedition team.