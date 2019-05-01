Politicians join social media over Yeti discovery claims

By IANS

NEW DELHI: With Indian Army claiming its jawans saw "mysterious footprints" of mythical 'Yeti' close to Makalu Base Camp earlier this month, social media on Tuesday was set ablaze with posts and memes, but it took political turn after some politicians jumped into the row.

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav took to Twitter to mock the Narendra Modi government.

"It seems that 'acche din' are more elusive than the #Yeti," he said in a reference to Modi government's promise of "good days".

ALSO READ: Is 'Yeti' real? Indian Army tweets footprints of mythical creature and Twitter is divided

Replying to Yadav, Rashtriya Lok Dal leader Jayant Chaudhary said, "Now all what is left is for PM & CM Yogi to tell us about yeti's #caste!"

During a press conference, Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Sambit Patra also cited "mystery around Yeti" to take a potshot at Congress President Rahul Gandhi over controversy over his citizenship following Home Ministry's notice to clarify his nationality.

BJP leader Tarun Vijay expressed his unhappiness over the use of world "beast" for 'Yeti'.

"Congratulations, we are always proud of you. salutes to the #IndianArmy Mountaineering Expedition Team. But please, you are Indian, don't call Yeti a beast," he tweeted.

However, Twitterati were less impressed with it and chose to have a good laugh instead.