Home Nation

Politicians join social media over Yeti discovery claims

Sambit Patra also cited mystery around Yeti to take a potshot at Congress President Rahul Gandhi over the controversy regarding his citizenship.

Published: 01st May 2019 01:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2019 01:25 PM   |  A+A-

Yeti

Footprints of Yeti tweeted by Indian Army's Expedition team. (Photo | Twitter, ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: With Indian Army claiming its jawans saw "mysterious footprints" of mythical 'Yeti' close to Makalu Base Camp earlier this month, social media on Tuesday was set ablaze with posts and memes, but it took political turn after some politicians jumped into the row.

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav took to Twitter to mock the Narendra Modi government.

"It seems that 'acche din' are more elusive than the #Yeti," he said in a reference to Modi government's promise of "good days".

ALSO READ: Is 'Yeti' real? Indian Army tweets footprints of mythical creature and Twitter is divided

Replying to Yadav, Rashtriya Lok Dal leader Jayant Chaudhary said, "Now all what is left is for PM & CM Yogi to tell us about yeti's #caste!"

During a press conference, Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Sambit Patra also cited "mystery around Yeti" to take a potshot at Congress President Rahul Gandhi over controversy over his citizenship following Home Ministry's notice to clarify his nationality.

BJP leader Tarun Vijay expressed his unhappiness over the use of world "beast" for 'Yeti'.

"Congratulations, we are always proud of you. salutes to the #IndianArmy Mountaineering Expedition Team. But please, you are Indian, don't call Yeti a beast," he tweeted.

However, Twitterati were less impressed with it and chose to have a good laugh instead.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Yeti Politicians on Yeti

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The first May Day in India was celebrated in Chennai in 1923 by The Labour Kisan Party Of Hindustan.
May Day: When India marked its first and many more
Following an alert on Cyclone Fani, boats have been brought back to the shore. The sea will be very rough in the entire north Andhra coast till May 3 | G satyanarayana
Cyclone Fani: All you need to know about the 'monster' that's about to hit Odisha
Gallery
Japan's Emperor Akihito speaks during the ceremony of his abdication in front of other members of the royal families and top government officials at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Tuesday, April 30, 2019. The 85-year-old Akihito ends his three-decade reign
Japan’s Emperor Akihito abdicates throne, son Naruhito takes over
International Workers' Day, also known as labours' day is celebrated every year on May 1 to honour the labourers and working class people started after the eight-hour movement in Chicago in 1886. 132 years on, it is trivial to look at the history of this
Nine interesting facts you need to know about Labours' day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp