Will make sedition law more stringent after coming back to power: Rajnath Singh

The home Minister once again slammed the Opposition for questioning the air force over the number of terrorists killed in air strikes in Balakot in Pakistan after the Pulwama terror attack.

Published: 01st May 2019 10:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2019 10:38 PM   |  A+A-

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Senior BJP leader and Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday said the sedition law would be reviewed for any weaknesses and made more stringent after his party returns to power at the Centre.

Singh, addressing a rally in Shastri Park in North East Delhi in support of party candidates Manoj Tiwari and Gautam Gambhir, paid tribute to Maharashtra policemen who were killed in an IED blast by Maoists in Gadchiroli district.

"We will see if there are any weaknesses in the sedition law after coming back to power. We will make it so stringent that it will quiver the souls of traitors," the home minister said.

He also lashed out at political parties for questioning the air force over the number of terrorists killed in air strikes in Balakot in Pakistan after the Pulwama terror blast that claimed the lives of 40 CRPF jawans.

"Only vultures count bodies, not the warriors," Singh said. How can one give the number of terrorists killed in an air strike when the figure is too big, Singh said. "We would tell if one or two were killed, how can I answer if the numbers are so big," he said.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Singh claimed that the number of security personnel killed in Naxal and terror-related violence has gone down by 65 per cent under the Modi government's five-year term.

The number of Naxalism-affected districts too has reduced to 82 from earlier 126, he said.

It is "very unfortunate" that some people are politicising the issue of national security, he said and added all the political parties should be united in favour of the soldiers and the country.

He lashed out at the Congress for demanding the resignation of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis over the killing of police personnel in Gadchiroli.

Citing achievements of the Modi government, Singh said India is poised to become the third largest economy of the world.

He also asked Congress why should Prime Minister Narendra Modi not be credited for the successful surgical strike and air strike against terrorists as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was feted for the 1971 war by everyone, including Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

It is for the first time, after 2004, that price rise has not become a poll issue in general elections, he said.

"The rate of price rise in Pakistan is more than 9-10 per cent while it remained in 2-3 per cent range in India. We have not allowed price rise to cross Wagha border due to our effective fiscal management," he said.

Singh also attacked the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi, saying it did not fulfil its promises made to the people before coming to power in 2015.

INTERVIEW | We will do well across the country: Rajnath Singh

"AAP brought a weak Lokpal Bill, stopped MCDs (civic bodies) from functioning, and also did not fulfil its promises of free Wi-Fi, equipping public transport buses with CCTVs, and opening schools and colleges," he said.

Singh asserted that the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will secure a two-third majority in the Lok Sabha polls.

