Shatrughan Sinha booked for breaching model code of conduct during Patna roadshow

Sinha had used the vehicle of Patna police escort party on Monday during his road show after filing his nomination papers for Patna Sahib LS seat.

Published: 02nd May 2019 01:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2019 01:28 PM   |  A+A-

Patna Congress candidate from Patna Sahib Lok Sabha seat Shatrughan Sinha files his nomination papers for the general elections in Patna Monday April 29 2019. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

PATNA: Actor-turned-politician and Congress candidate Shatrughan Sinha has been booked for breach of model code of conduct during his roadshow in Patna on Monday.

The Gandhi Maidan police of Patna has instituted the case under relevant sections of the Representation of People Act following the written complaint by local Patna district administration. 

Sinha had used the vehicle of Patna police escort party on Monday during his road show after filing his nomination papers for Patna Sahib LS seat.

Disgruntled with BJP, Sinha switched his loyalty from the BJP and joined the Congress party this year after the dates of 17th Lok Sabha were announced.

He is locked in a direct battle with BJP’s candidate and Union IT and law minister Ravi Shanker Prasad and is seeking a second term from Patna Sahib, which is dominated by Kayastha caste.

