Home Nation

Third clean chit: Election Commission lets off PM Modi for 'nuclear button for Diwali' remark

The Congress had slammed PM Modi's 'boastful' remarks at a rally where he told Pakistan that India had not kept its nuclear arsenal for Diwali.

Published: 02nd May 2019 10:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2019 01:57 AM   |  A+A-

PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission (EC) Thursday gave a clean chit to Prime minister Narendra Modi, saying he did not violate the model code of conduct during his election speech in Rajasthan's border town of Barmer where he invoked the armed forces and said that India's nuclear button was not kept to be used for Diwali.

This is the third clean chit by the EC to the prime minister in connection with poll-related speeches.

ALSO READ | PM Modi gets clean chit, EC says no poll code violation in Wardha rally speech

Officials said the commission examined the matter in detail and it was of the "considered view that in this matter no such violation of the extant advisories/provisions is attracted."

The EC, they said, examined the complete certified transcript of the speech of 10 pages sent by the returning officer of the Barmer parliamentary constituency.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

The Congress had moved the EC alleging that the prime minister "brazenly" violated the poll code by repeatedly invoking the armed forces in his speeches and demanded that a campaign ban be imposed on him for some time.

During a poll rally in Barmer on April 21, Modi had said India is no more afraid of Pakistan's nuclear threats.

READ HERE | EC clean chit to PM Modi's Latur speech invoking Pulwama, Balakot

"India has stopped getting scared of Pakistan's threats, I have done right, no? Else every other day they (Pakistan) used to say 'we have nuclear button'. What do we have then? Have we kept it (nuclear button) for Diwali?" he had said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
PM Modi nucelar button Election Commission Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok sabha polls 2019 Model Code of Conduct

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Trees uprooted as Cyclone Fani hits Odisha coast. (Photo: Siba Mohanty | EPS)
Cyclone Fani unleashes fury as it makes landfall near Puri
TNIE Explores: Where is Pariyerum Perumal's appa now?
Gallery
Extremely Severe cyclonic storm Fani made landfall at the Odisha coast near Puri at 8 AM. IN PIC: Street shops are seen collapsed due to gusty winds preceding the landfall of cyclone Fani on the outskirts of Puri. (Photo | AP)
Heavy rain pounds Odisha as Cyclone Fani makes landfall near Puri
Have you heard of a patron saint who is remembered annually through a unique celebration involving a parade of live snakes? Yes, you heard that right. Click to view photos! (Photos | AFP)
IN PHOTOS | This Italian village parades live snakes to celebrate Saint Dominic
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp