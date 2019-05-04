Home Nation

Action sought against Priyanka Gandhi under Wildlife Protection Act for petting snakes

A video showed the Congress leader sitting with snake charmers in Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli, touching a snake and putting the reptile in its box.

Published: 04th May 2019

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was seen interacting with snake charmers in Raebareli

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was seen interacting with snake charmers in Raebareli (Photo | ANI Twitter)

By Sumi Sukanya Dutta
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Animal rights activist Gauri Maulekhi has written a letter to the Uttar Pradesh government demanding “immediate arrest” of Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi for “serious violation” of WildLife (Protection) Act, 1972. Maulekhi is a close aide of the Union Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi and a trustee of her NGO, People for Animals.

WATCH | Priyanka Gandhi's Raebareli outreach programme involving snake charmers divides Twitter

On Thursday, Priyanka was seen handling three protected varieties of snakes in Purwa village in Rai Bareli, knowing fully well that the rare reptiles had been mutilated, Maulekhi said in her letter to the state’s chief wildlife warden.“It’s a matter of shame that she has shamelessly violated provisions of an Act promulgated by her grandmother Indira Gandhi ...,” Maulekhi said.

