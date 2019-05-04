Home Nation

Killing of Naxal leader's wife may have prompted Gadchiroli attack

Gatta Dalam, killed in an encounter with police in Gadchiroli district on April 27, was the wife of influential Naxal leader Bhaskar Hichkani and was carrying a reward of Rs 16 lakh.

Published: 04th May 2019 01:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2019 01:24 AM   |  A+A-

A view of the site where a police vehicle was blown up allegedly by Maoist rebels by using IED while it was carrying 16 security personnel in Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NAGPUR: The Naxal attack in Maharashtra in which 15 police personnel lost their lives may have been in retaliation for the killing of a Naxal leader's wife in an encounter, an official said Friday.

The policemen and a driver were killed Wednesday after Naxals blew up their vehicle in Gadchiroli district.

The IED blast's impact had left a large crater on the road.

Ramco alias Kamla Manku Narote (46), the "divisional committee member" of Gatta Dalam, killed in an encounter with police in Gadchiroli district on April 27, was the wife of influential Naxal leader Bhaskar Hichkani and was carrying a reward of Rs 16 lakh on her head.

Wednesday's attack by Naxals may have been a response by her husband to her killing, the official said.

The police team which came under the fatal Naxal attack, may have ignored standard operating procedures (SOPs) while planning their movement, the official said.

READ HERE | Gadchiroli attack: Cops targeted by Naxals may have ignored standard op procedure

In the early hours of Wednesday, 27 vehicles were torched by Maoists at Dadapur in jurisdiction of the Purada police station, he said.

Naxals knew a police team would be sent to Purada after the arson incident, the official added.

"It seems the police team did not follow the SOPs," he said, adding in such cases policemen should avoid using private vehicles and instead must go on foot.

The police team should have sensed the danger and avoided taking a private vehicle in a hurry to reach the arson site, the official said.

READ HERE | Timeline of Maoist attacks in Maharashtra over last 10 years

The policemen, members of the Quick Response Team, were called in as reinforcement from Kurkheda after the CRPF personnel there were shifted out for election duty, he said.

Naxals had information about the movement of the QRT team and planted the IED beneath the road to target the private vehicle ferrying the police personnel, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Gadchiroli Naxals Maoists Gadchiroli attack

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man in red T-shirt slaps Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo | Screengrab from the video)
WATCH | Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal gets slapped again
Plane with no deaths Damaged structures and tress are seen amid gusty winds of cyclone Fani. (Photo: AP)
WATCH | Cyclone Fani weakens after causing massive destruction in Odisha
Gallery
Shubman Gill showed maturity beyond years as Kolkata Knight Riders knocked out Kings XI Punjab by seven wickets. (Photo | AP)
Shubman Gill helps KKR knock KXIP out of IPL 2019
Extremely Severe cyclonic storm Fani made landfall at the Odisha coast near Puri at 8 AM. IN PIC: Street shops are seen collapsed due to gusty winds preceding the landfall of cyclone Fani on the outskirts of Puri. (Photo | AP)
Heavy rain pounds Odisha as Cyclone Fani makes landfall near Puri
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp