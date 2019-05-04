'Those who lost black money are opposing demonetisation': Bihar Dy CM Sushil Modi

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

PATNA: Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Sushil Kumar Modi on Saturday created a storm in politics by saying that those, who lost their ' black money', are opposed to demonetization in the country.

"Otherwise not a single genuine person has ever complained against demonetization, rather welcomed it", Modi said while speaking at a poll rally in Bihar's Valmiki Nagar.

Coming down heavily on the opposition, he said the demonetisation as a belated but much needed courageous move against black money.

Taking a jibe at leader of opposition in Bihar assembly Tejashwi Yadav, he said: "When PM Narendra Modi has one residential property despite him being the CM in Gujarat for a long time and now PM for last five years, Bihar wants to know how Tejashwi Yadav managed to amass huge properties in just 4-year-old political career".

He lashed out at Tejashwi Yadav and alleged that Yadav had residential properties in Delhi, Gopalganj and Patna worth crores of estimated market values.

"He has neither even passed intermediate examination nor has successfully played cricket. Nor he has a paternal property and any business or industry of his own. Then how he posses such a huge number of property and lands", he taunted at Tejashwi Yadav.