Home Nation

'Those who lost black money are opposing demonetisation': Bihar Dy CM Sushil Modi

Coming down heavily on the opposition, he said the demonetisation as a belated but much needed courageous move against black money.

Published: 04th May 2019 04:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2019 04:25 PM   |  A+A-

Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Modi (File | PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Sushil Kumar Modi on Saturday created a storm in politics by saying that those, who lost their ' black money', are opposed to demonetization in the country.

"Otherwise not a single genuine person has ever complained against demonetization, rather welcomed it", Modi said while speaking at a poll rally in Bihar's Valmiki Nagar.

Coming down heavily on the opposition, he said the demonetisation as a belated but much needed courageous move against black money.

Taking a jibe at leader of opposition in Bihar assembly Tejashwi Yadav, he said: "When PM Narendra Modi has one residential property despite him being the CM in Gujarat for a long time and now PM for last five years, Bihar wants to know how Tejashwi Yadav managed to amass huge properties in just 4-year-old political career".

ALSO READ | Tejashwi Yadav demands Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, NDA leaders in Muzaffarpur shelter home rape case

He lashed out at Tejashwi Yadav and alleged that Yadav had residential properties in Delhi, Gopalganj and Patna worth crores of estimated market values.

"He has neither even passed intermediate examination nor has successfully played cricket. Nor he has a paternal property and any business or industry of his own. Then how he posses such a huge number of property and lands", he taunted at Tejashwi Yadav.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tejashwi Yadav Sushil Kumar Modi Demonetisation black money

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man in red T-shirt slaps Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo | Screengrab from the video)
WATCH | Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal gets slapped again
Plane with no deaths Damaged structures and tress are seen amid gusty winds of cyclone Fani. (Photo: AP)
WATCH | Cyclone Fani weakens after causing massive destruction in Odisha
Gallery
Shubman Gill showed maturity beyond years as Kolkata Knight Riders knocked out Kings XI Punjab by seven wickets. (Photo | AP)
Shubman Gill helps KKR knock KXIP out of IPL 2019
Extremely Severe cyclonic storm Fani made landfall at the Odisha coast near Puri at 8 AM. IN PIC: Street shops are seen collapsed due to gusty winds preceding the landfall of cyclone Fani on the outskirts of Puri. (Photo | AP)
Heavy rain pounds Odisha as Cyclone Fani makes landfall near Puri
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp