PM Modi trying to confuse alliance voters, claim Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati

Yadav and Mayawati were replying to PM Modi's allegation that the Congress and SP have an alliance unknown to the BSP.

Published: 05th May 2019 10:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2019 10:29 PM   |  A+A-

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav addresses an election campaign rally for the Lok Sabha polls in Allahabad

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav addresses an election campaign rally for the Lok Sabha polls in Allahabad | PTI

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: In a sharp reaction to PM Modi’s remark on a SP-Congress tacit understanding without the knowledge of BSP chief Mayawati, both Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati on Sunday claimed that the  Prime Minister’s comments are smacking of his losing grip after four phases of election.

While Samajwadi Party chief Yadav claimed that the PM had changed his tone as he had realised that the BJP was lagging much behind after four phases of Lok Sabha elections, BSP chief Mayawati termed it as the divide and rule policy of the PM to confuse 'Gathbandhan' voters.

While addressing a rally in Pratapgarh on Saturday, Modi, referring to Congress general-secretary Priyanka Gandhi’s participation in a meeting of Samajwadi Party workers in Rae Bareli on Friday, said that the Congress and SP had ties keeping BSP chief in dark. He also claimed that SP, under the guise of a grand alliance, has used Mayawati.

Attacking the Prime Minister, Akhilesh on Sunday said, “Their arithmetic has gone wrong. They know they won’t be able to form government. BJP can see no other way. They’re not talking about development, farmers income. The Prime Minister just wants to mislead people. SP-BSP-RLD will decide who will form government and be the PM.” Meanwhile, Mayawati on Sunday appealed to SP and BSP workers to vote for the Congress in Amethi and Rae Bareli on Monday.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi is fighting from Amethi while his mother and UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi is the candidate from Rae Bareli. In a statement, Mayawati said, “The Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress are alike. We have not done any coalition with the Congress but to defeat the BJP, our coalition will vote for the Congress in Amethi and Rae Bareli.

She claimed that the BJP was disturbed because of the reverses BJP had suffered and the support the alliance had got in four phases so far. “On May 23, India will be liberated from autocratic and egoistic rule," she added.

