Home Nation

SP, BSP, Congress will become history: Rajnath Singh's son Pankaj

Pankaj Singh said that there was no challenge in this Lok Sabha elections and claimed that the BJP will win the elections with a better margin than last time.

Published: 05th May 2019 03:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2019 03:10 PM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh BJP state General Secretary Pankaj Singh

Uttar Pradesh BJP state General Secretary Pankaj Singh (Photo | Pankaj Singh Twitter)

By IANS

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh BJP state General Secretary and Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh's son Pankaj Singh said that the SP, BSP and Congress were fighting for their survival and after the elections these parties would only remain in the history.

"The SP, BSP and Congress are fighting for their survival. People will spoil their fate in this elections. All the three parties will be completely swept out. They will only remain in the history..." Pankaj who is the state Assembly member from Noida told IANS.

Rajnath Singh is seeking the Lok Sabha elections from here which is considered a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) bastion. He is contesting against Samajwadi Party's Poonam Sinha and Congress's Pramod Krishnam.

ALSO READ: In Lucknow, margin of win the only debate

Attacking the Samajwadi Party (SP), Pankaj said that the SP's grip in the state has loosened. "People did not receive basic amenities in the 55-60 years of their rule. But there has been a lot of changes in the last five years... Votes are being sought for development."

He believes that the BJP will win here with heavy majority. The SP, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Congress were stuck in elections based on caste, he said. "But the public has moved over it... People just need development and in last five years, infrastructure in Lucknow has developed."

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Pankaj Singh said that there was no challenge in this Lok Sabha elections and claimed that the BJP will win the elections with a better margin than last time.

"Lucknow is standing with (Prime Minister Narendra) Modiji, Rajnathji and the BJP."

Lucknow goes to polls on May 6.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pankaj Singh Rajnath Singh Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok Sabha polls 2019 Indian elections 2019 General elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protest at Bangalore-Chennai Highway after death of 40-yr old
A bus stand damaged at Malatipatapur in Odisha following Cyclone Fani (Photo | Biswanath Swain/EPS)
Cyclone Fani: Relief operations still on the go in Odisha
Gallery
NEET UG exam is a national-level entrance exam which is conducted for admission into undergraduate medical and dental courses which are offered at medical and dental institutes approved by the Medical Council of India. (Photo | EPS)
No dupattas, no sacred threads: Intensive frisking takes centre stage yet again during NEET exam
Though Afghanistan participated in the 2015 World Cup as an associate nation, this will be the first time it will feature in a tournament as a full member. (Photos | Agencies)
Edition's surprise package or just paper tigers? Afghanistan announce squad for ICC World Cup 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp