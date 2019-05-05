Top Chhattisgarh Congress leaders campaign for their political guru Digvijay Singh

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: With all the three phases of Lok Sabha polls in Chhattisgarh over, the top Congress leaders from the state reached Bhopal on Sunday to campaign for the party candidate Digvijay Singh who is locked in

a tough fight with the BJP candidate Pragya Singh Thakur.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, Vidhan Sabha Speaker Charandas Mahant and senior cabinet ministers TS Singhdeo and Satyanarayan Sharma among others reached the Madhya Pradesh capital to boost the Congress campaign. Besides addressing the public rallies, the visiting leaders will also hold press conferences, poll meetings and might join road shows. The polling in Bhopal is to be held in the sixth phase on May 12.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

At Jamboori ground in Bhopal on Sunday, the state Congress leaders organised ‘Chhattisgariya Meet’ where organisations and people connected with the state were invited to seek their support for the Congress candidate.

ALSO READ: Identify BJP's destructive development, says Digvijaya Singh

Several senior leaders from Chhattisgarh regard Chhattisgarh was carved out of undivided Madhya Pradesh as separate state in November 2000. Digvijay Singh, who was earlier the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh twice, as their political guru. “Digvijay Singh continues to have good personal and the political relationships with all the senior Congress leaders today based in Chhattisgarh. Some of them were even the ministers in the undivided Madhya Pradesh under him. The Congress hopes their presence will boost the party’s poll campaign”, said the political commentator Ashok Tomar.

The BJP however believes Sadhvi Pragya will give tough time to former MP chief minister in the battle for Bhopal.